ETV Bharat / state

Nashik’s Sakshi Chandak, Mumbai’s Neel Shah Jointly Top CA Intermediate Exam With 83.67%

Nashik: Two students from Maharashtra, Sakshi Chandak and Neel Shah, jointly secured the first rank nationally in the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination conducted in September 2026. Shakshi of Nashik and Neel of Mumbai scored 502 out of 600 marks each, or 83.67 per cent.

The results were declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). According to Sakshi, she secured the top position after preparing for the examination with a disciplined study schedule and guidance from her academy teacher.

Sakshi Chandak with her family (ETV Bharat)

A total of 14,818 candidates cleared the CA Intermediate examination, according to the figures provided. In Group I, 1,00,301 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 23,210 passed, recording a pass percentage of 23.14 per cent.

In Group II, 68,400 candidates appeared, while 12,938 cleared the examination, taking the pass percentage to 18.92 per cent. Among candidates who appeared for both groups, 38,339 took the examination, and 5,066 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 13.21 per cent.

Sakshi’s father, Prakash Chandak, described her achievement as a matter of immense pride for the family. He said his daughter securing the top position nationally was particularly special as she belonged to Igatpuri taluka in Nashik district.

"Shakshi's success is due to her determination and the faith she had placed in her academy teacher. The achievement had brought honour to the family and the region," Prakash said.