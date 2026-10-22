Nashik’s Sakshi Chandak, Mumbai’s Neel Shah Jointly Top CA Intermediate Exam With 83.67%
Sakshi Chandak of Nashik and Neel Shah of Mumbai jointly topped the September 2026 CA Intermediate Examination with 502 marks each out of 600.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Nashik: Two students from Maharashtra, Sakshi Chandak and Neel Shah, jointly secured the first rank nationally in the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination conducted in September 2026. Shakshi of Nashik and Neel of Mumbai scored 502 out of 600 marks each, or 83.67 per cent.
The results were declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). According to Sakshi, she secured the top position after preparing for the examination with a disciplined study schedule and guidance from her academy teacher.
A total of 14,818 candidates cleared the CA Intermediate examination, according to the figures provided. In Group I, 1,00,301 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 23,210 passed, recording a pass percentage of 23.14 per cent.
In Group II, 68,400 candidates appeared, while 12,938 cleared the examination, taking the pass percentage to 18.92 per cent. Among candidates who appeared for both groups, 38,339 took the examination, and 5,066 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 13.21 per cent.
Sakshi’s father, Prakash Chandak, described her achievement as a matter of immense pride for the family. He said his daughter securing the top position nationally was particularly special as she belonged to Igatpuri taluka in Nashik district.
"Shakshi's success is due to her determination and the faith she had placed in her academy teacher. The achievement had brought honour to the family and the region," Prakash said.
Sakshi’s mother, Poonam Chandak, said the family was overwhelmed when the results were announced. She recalled that she and her daughter hugged each other and cried, initially finding it difficult to believe that Sakshi had secured the first rank nationally. She attributed the achievement to her daughter’s determination and perseverance.
"I was staying at Maheshwari Hostel in Nashik while preparing for the CA examination and followed a structured study plan and prepared according to the schedules and practice materials prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, including mock test papers," Sakshi said.
She said she would wake up at 5 AM and study with short breaks in between, maintaining a schedule that allowed her to devote around 12 hours a day to preparation. "The guidance I received from the academy teacher helped me prepare effectively for the examination," she said.
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