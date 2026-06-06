ETV Bharat / state

Nashik: Lookout Notice Against Self-Proclaimed Astrologer Who Duped People Of Over Rs 36 Crore

Nashik: Sachin Deshmukh, a self-proclaimed astrologer, duped approximately 250 people in Maharashtra's Nashik by coercing them into investing in the stock market. Deshmukh is absconding and a lookout notice has been issued against him by the police.

The total number of people who have lodged police complaints against Deshmukh has now risen to 321, with the total amount of fraud committed by Deshmukh reaching Rs 36.31 crore. Police Inspector Sanjay Bhise said "A case regarding the matter has been registered at the Cyber ​​Police Station."

He said Deshmukh had set up an office in the Pandit Colony area of Nashik. Deshmukh's victims alleged that he would pressure clients who came for fortune-telling to invest in the stock market. The first case against Deshmukh, involving fraud worth Rs 73 lakh, was registered on April 1, 2025 following which he fled Nashik.