Nashik: Lookout Notice Against Self-Proclaimed Astrologer Who Duped People Of Over Rs 36 Crore
The total number of people who have lodged police complaints against Deshmukh has now risen to 321.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Nashik: Sachin Deshmukh, a self-proclaimed astrologer, duped approximately 250 people in Maharashtra's Nashik by coercing them into investing in the stock market. Deshmukh is absconding and a lookout notice has been issued against him by the police.
The total number of people who have lodged police complaints against Deshmukh has now risen to 321, with the total amount of fraud committed by Deshmukh reaching Rs 36.31 crore. Police Inspector Sanjay Bhise said "A case regarding the matter has been registered at the Cyber Police Station."
He said Deshmukh had set up an office in the Pandit Colony area of Nashik. Deshmukh's victims alleged that he would pressure clients who came for fortune-telling to invest in the stock market. The first case against Deshmukh, involving fraud worth Rs 73 lakh, was registered on April 1, 2025 following which he fled Nashik.
Bhise said Deshmukh is currently suspected to be in Dubai, and the police have issued a lookout notice against him. 'Initially, 250 complaints were filed against Deshmukh, involving a total fraud amount of Rs 21 lakh. The number of complainants has since increased to 321, and the total fraud amount has reached Rs 36.31 crore," police said
Deshmukh's victims said he used to describe himself as a devotee of Lord Hanuman. "Under the guise of astrology, Sachin Deshmukh used to predict that his followers would make significant profits in the stock market. He would lure them with promises of generating substantial returns from stock market investments. He persuaded the complainants and other investors to invest through online meetings and office discussions," said Bhise. He said initially, Deshmukh would gain people's trust by returning them small returns. "Deshmukh then duped his victims and eventually fled Nashik," Bhise said.
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