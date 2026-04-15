Nashik: International Extremist Links Under Probe In IT Company Sexual Atrocity And Alleged Conversion Scandal
So far, nine cases have emerged, seven involving male accusers and two women, while a key accused, Nida Khan, continues to be absconding.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Nashik: In an incident which has rocked the corporate world in the country, the Nashik Police has initiated a large-scale probe into a multinational IT company due to accusations of systematic sexual exploitation, conversion, and financial persecution of its female employees.
Nashik Police commissioner, Sandeep Karnik, on Wednesday said a special investigation team is probing the involvement in connection with international terrorist organisations as well as the existence of any foreign sponsorship.
The Nashik Sessions Court extended the period of 14 days’ judicial custody in a conspiracy case to a senior female official of the company, Ashwini Chainani. The company’s officials, according to the police, were harassing financially weak women and converting them.
So far, nine cases have emerged, seven involving male accusers and two women, while a key accused, Nida Khan, continues to be absconding. According to Karnik, many efforts have been put in place to arrest such individuals through sending many squads, who work as a "cohesive group" inside their office premises, for such an activity.
The time duration involved ranges from July 2022 to March 2026, when the situation of the victims is described as quite horrifying. These involve sexual molestation in the lobby of the office, intimidation to have sexual intercourse, along with nasty remarks about their personal matters, as well as their marital status.
Key accused include Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, and Shafi Shaikh. Also, the HR department of the firm is being subjected to serious criticism. According to Karnik, HR staff helped protect the accused against the victim's interests.
Since the consequences of this incident can be extremely severe at the international level, it was decided to send official letters from the police authorities of Nashik to both the NIA and the MIDC. The SIT is studying whether any foreign terrorist organisation could have assisted in the execution of this crime or if any monetary reward had been offered to the accused for doing so.