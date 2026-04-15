ETV Bharat / state

Nashik: International Extremist Links Under Probe In IT Company Sexual Atrocity And Alleged Conversion Scandal

Nashik: In an incident which has rocked the corporate world in the country, the Nashik Police has initiated a large-scale probe into a multinational IT company due to accusations of systematic sexual exploitation, conversion, and financial persecution of its female employees.

Nashik Police commissioner, Sandeep Karnik, on Wednesday said a special investigation team is probing the involvement in connection with international terrorist organisations as well as the existence of any foreign sponsorship.

The Nashik Sessions Court extended the period of 14 days’ judicial custody in a conspiracy case to a senior female official of the company, Ashwini Chainani. The company’s officials, according to the police, were harassing financially weak women and converting them.

So far, nine cases have emerged, seven involving male accusers and two women, while a key accused, Nida Khan, continues to be absconding. According to Karnik, many efforts have been put in place to arrest such individuals through sending many squads, who work as a "cohesive group" inside their office premises, for such an activity.