ETV Bharat / state

Nashik Girl's Death: Maharashtra Govt Bans Specific Batch Of TT Vaccine

Nashik: Following the death of a 17-year-old girl after vaccination at a camp organised by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Maharashtra government has banned a specific batch of Tetanus Toxoid (TT) vaccine.

In a notification, health centres, private clinics and hospitals have been directed to refrain from using that specific batch of vaccines, failing which action would follow. About 1,632 vials of the specific vaccine were distributed across the state.

However, at the time of Shravani Patil's death, 272 vials were still in circulation in Nashik. Moreover, 1,37,600 syringes were distributed for administering this particular vaccine, of which 11,200 syringes have been used.

Patil, a resident of the Khutwad Nagar area in Nashik, was administered the TT vaccine on June 25. Soon after leaving the health camp, she complained of severe giddiness. When doctors suggested an immediate hospitalisation, she died on the way.