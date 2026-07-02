Nashik Girl's Death: Maharashtra Govt Bans Specific Batch Of TT Vaccine
In a notification, health centres, clinics and hospitals have been directed to refrain from using that specific batch of vaccines, failing which action would follow.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Nashik: Following the death of a 17-year-old girl after vaccination at a camp organised by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Maharashtra government has banned a specific batch of Tetanus Toxoid (TT) vaccine.
In a notification, health centres, private clinics and hospitals have been directed to refrain from using that specific batch of vaccines, failing which action would follow. About 1,632 vials of the specific vaccine were distributed across the state.
However, at the time of Shravani Patil's death, 272 vials were still in circulation in Nashik. Moreover, 1,37,600 syringes were distributed for administering this particular vaccine, of which 11,200 syringes have been used.
Patil, a resident of the Khutwad Nagar area in Nashik, was administered the TT vaccine on June 25. Soon after leaving the health camp, she complained of severe giddiness. When doctors suggested an immediate hospitalisation, she died on the way.
Immediately after her death, the family alleged that the incident was caused by the adverse effects of the vaccination and demanded that a post-mortem be conducted. The authorities were urged to take immediate action. Shravani's viscera samples were collected to determine the cause of death.
The authorities said five others who were administered the same vaccine didn't report any adverse reactions. Hence, doctors want to further examine the specific cause of Shravani's death.
Following the family's allegation, the specific vials of the vaccine were sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Himachal Pradesh for examination.
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