Nashik Court Remands ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat to 5-Day Police Custody Amid Courtroom Drama
The court sentenced Kharat to five days of police custody. The public prosecutor sought custody for a detailed investigation into the case.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Nashik: Amidst high drama both inside and outside of the courtroom, self-styled godman Ashok Kharat was produced before the Nashik District Sessions Court on Tuesday. Social activist Trupti Desai attempted to force her way into the court and created a brief commotion before she was restrained by the police. In a separate incident, activist Vinod Nathe allegedly tried to physically attack Kharat inside the courtroom.
The court sentenced Kharat to five days of police custody. The public prosecutor sought custody for a detailed investigation into the case. During the hearing, the prosecution alleged that Kharat was involved in five instances of human sacrifice. He argued for custody and said it was essential to determine for whom the alleged acts of black magic were carried out.
The defence counsel opposed the plea and contended that the investigation had already been completed and that there was no need for further custodial interrogation.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Trupti Desai said, "Ashok Kharat is a pervert. This perversion is eating away at the fabric of Maharashtra. More than 1,500 women have suffered injustice at his hands. Many of these women feel that he should either be handed over to them or that they should be allowed to slap him. I am one among them. If we commit a crime, we are taken into custody, so he should not be protected. Action should be taken against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and he should be sentenced to death within three months."
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