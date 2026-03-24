ETV Bharat / state

Nashik Court Remands ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat to 5-Day Police Custody Amid Courtroom Drama

Nashik: Amidst high drama both inside and outside of the courtroom, self-styled godman Ashok Kharat was produced before the Nashik District Sessions Court on Tuesday. Social activist Trupti Desai attempted to force her way into the court and created a brief commotion before she was restrained by the police. In a separate incident, activist Vinod Nathe allegedly tried to physically attack Kharat inside the courtroom.

The court sentenced Kharat to five days of police custody. The public prosecutor sought custody for a detailed investigation into the case. During the hearing, the prosecution alleged that Kharat was involved in five instances of human sacrifice. He argued for custody and said it was essential to determine for whom the alleged acts of black magic were carried out.