Nashik Astrologer Flees Abroad After Duping 30 Investors Of Rs 3 Crore In Stock Trading Fraud
Sachin Deshmukh lured people by claiming he amassed wealth through his own trading expertise and once the investment volume grew, he became evasive.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST|
Updated : February 13, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Nashik: In a case of financial fraud, an astrologer in Maharashtra’s Nashik allegedly cheated at least 30 investors of Rs 3 crore by luring them into a fraudulent stock trading scheme. The Nashik Cyber Police said a case has been registered against Sachin Deshmukh, who has fled the country.
Deshmukh who ran 'Anjaniya Astrology Centre' on Sharanpur Road, allegedly used "spiritual insights" to gain the trust of his clients. According to the police, he would convince devotees that their zodiac signs predicted immense wealth, urging them to invest in the stock market through him for double or triple returns.
Deshmukh initially provided nominal returns to build credibility. He them convinced victims to spend larger sums. Finally, he stopped payments and closed his office. While the initial complaint cited a fraud of Rs 72 lakh, the number of victims has since risen to 30. They all alleged that he has swindled Rs 3 crore from them.
“We have seized laptops, PCs, blank cheques and documents from Deshmukh's office. If anyone has any more complaints about Deshmukh, they should contact the cyber police,” said senior police inspector Sanjay Pise of the Cyber Police Station.
Acting on the complaints, the Cyber Police have seized two flats and an office belonging to Deshmukh. Financial transactions and bank statements are currently under scrutiny as authorities track the money trail.
The Cyber Police have issued a public advisory urging citizens to be wary of individuals promising "guaranteed" high returns on trading or crypto-assets and to verify official SEBI registrations before investing.