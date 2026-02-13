ETV Bharat / state

Nashik Astrologer Flees Abroad After Duping 30 Investors Of Rs 3 Crore In Stock Trading Fraud

Nashik: In a case of financial fraud, an astrologer in Maharashtra’s Nashik allegedly cheated at least 30 investors of Rs 3 crore by luring them into a fraudulent stock trading scheme. The Nashik Cyber Police said a case has been registered against Sachin Deshmukh, who has fled the country.

Deshmukh who ran 'Anjaniya Astrology Centre' on Sharanpur Road, allegedly used "spiritual insights" to gain the trust of his clients. According to the police, he would convince devotees that their zodiac signs predicted immense wealth, urging them to invest in the stock market through him for double or triple returns.

Deshmukh initially provided nominal returns to build credibility. He them convinced victims to spend larger sums. Finally, he stopped payments and closed his office. While the initial complaint cited a fraud of Rs 72 lakh, the number of victims has since risen to 30. They all alleged that he has swindled Rs 3 crore from them.