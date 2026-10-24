ETV Bharat / state

Naseeruddin Shah Backs SRFTI Students, Says BJP Trying To Cultivate Loyalty Among Future Filmmakers

Kolkata: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Saturday extended his support to students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) who are on a protest demanding the protection of freedom of expression and a democratic environment in the institution.

In a video message shared from his social media account, he alleged that the ruling BJP is trying to cultivate loyalty among future filmmakers through intimidation and indoctrination, claiming that the agitating students are victims of this vindictive approach.

He noted that they are victims of this vindictive approach who have been issued 'show-cause' notices for demanding accountability from the administration regarding the mistreatment they have faced. Furthermore, they are being kept under surveillance and subjected to threats.

Shah objected to the directive requiring students to vacate their hostels and remarked that it appears the BJP is engaging in a politics of vendetta against those who oppose its ideology — an effort, he believes, that will ultimately fail.

"These young people will, in the future, bring to light the truth about themselves, our nation, and the current state of affairs in the country," he said, urging conscientious citizens to stand in support of these students.

His backing has served as a morale booster for the protesters. Shubham, vice-president of the SRFTI Students' Union, said, "We are deeply heartened by the message of solidarity from the veteran actor. We hope for similar support from everyone else."

Meanwhile, the students' union has called for a nationwide campus-based protest movement, set to begin on October 27. Students from various universities, colleges, and educational institutions have been invited to join the initiative.

According to the students, the primary objectives of this movement are to safeguard the autonomy of educational spaces, ensure the right to protest, and maintain a democratic atmosphere on campus.

The unrest began on September 27 at the SRFTI campus in Kolkata, following an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) which led to a confrontation. The students alleged that outsiders entered the campus and assaulted them — a claim ABGP has refuted.