Naseeruddin Shah Backs SRFTI Students, Says BJP Trying To Cultivate Loyalty Among Future Filmmakers
He said the students are victims of this vindictive approach and have been issued 'show-cause' notices for demanding accountability from the administration, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Kolkata: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Saturday extended his support to students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) who are on a protest demanding the protection of freedom of expression and a democratic environment in the institution.
In a video message shared from his social media account, he alleged that the ruling BJP is trying to cultivate loyalty among future filmmakers through intimidation and indoctrination, claiming that the agitating students are victims of this vindictive approach.
He noted that they are victims of this vindictive approach who have been issued 'show-cause' notices for demanding accountability from the administration regarding the mistreatment they have faced. Furthermore, they are being kept under surveillance and subjected to threats.
Shah objected to the directive requiring students to vacate their hostels and remarked that it appears the BJP is engaging in a politics of vendetta against those who oppose its ideology — an effort, he believes, that will ultimately fail.
"These young people will, in the future, bring to light the truth about themselves, our nation, and the current state of affairs in the country," he said, urging conscientious citizens to stand in support of these students.
His backing has served as a morale booster for the protesters. Shubham, vice-president of the SRFTI Students' Union, said, "We are deeply heartened by the message of solidarity from the veteran actor. We hope for similar support from everyone else."
Meanwhile, the students' union has called for a nationwide campus-based protest movement, set to begin on October 27. Students from various universities, colleges, and educational institutions have been invited to join the initiative.
According to the students, the primary objectives of this movement are to safeguard the autonomy of educational spaces, ensure the right to protest, and maintain a democratic atmosphere on campus.
The unrest began on September 27 at the SRFTI campus in Kolkata, following an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) which led to a confrontation. The students alleged that outsiders entered the campus and assaulted them — a claim ABGP has refuted.
On October 4, further allegations were raised regarding another attack on the campus by outsiders. In the wake of these incidents, a section of the students has questioned the role of SRFTI's authorities and has initiated a sit-in protest, demanding that the actual perpetrators be identified and held legally accountable, that the authorities clarify their stance regarding the allegations levelled against the students, and that campus security be ensured.
The students complain that instead of their concerns being addressed, they are the ones facing disciplinary action for protesting the attacks. The protesters have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the administration's handling of the situation, asserting that the actions of director Santosh Ajmera are contrary to the students' interests — a stance that has led them to demand his resignation.
On Friday, the authorities issued an order to vacate the campus, while the Durga Puja holidays were extended until November 13 with instructions to keep hostels and messes closed.
Naseeruddin Shah has attacked BJP again. pic.twitter.com/vWsvIkIzrN— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 24, 2026
However, a section of the protesting students has refused to comply with these directives and continues to stage a sit-in protest on campus. Alleging that the supply of drinking water on campus has also been cut off, the protesters maintain that their movement will continue until the demands are met.
The students' union asserts that the student protests occurring across various educational institutions in the country cannot be viewed as isolated incidents. Institutions such as Jamia Millia Islamia, IIT Bombay, Ambedkar University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, the University of Hyderabad, Pondicherry University, and Jadavpur University have all witnessed controversies stemming from student protests and subsequent administrative actions.
Protesters at SRFTI view these incidents as being linked to broader questions concerning the autonomy of educational institutions and democratic rights. Some students allege that political interference on campuses, the appointment of ideologically aligned individuals to key positions, and punitive actions against dissenting students are shrinking the space for independent thought.
Therefore, a call for a unified, nationwide movement has been issued in response to this situation. The students have centred their campaign around a 10-point charter of demands, including halting the 'saffronisation' of educational institutions, revoking the expulsion of students who were penalised for protesting, and withdrawing the 'Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025' and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Sudip Chakraborty, an SRFTI student, said students from various organisations and educational institutions are being invited to join this movement. "The objective is to bring together protesters from different campuses under a single umbrella," he added.
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