Madhya Pradesh: Tendukheda SDM Pooja Soni Clears UPSC, Secures 249th Rank
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission topper achieves dream of becoming an IAS officer and has now completed a hat-trick of achievements in major competitive examinations.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Narsinghpur: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, and Pooja Soni, currently posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Tendukheda of Narsinghpur district, has secured the 249th rank.
Pooja, who had earlier cleared the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination and is serving as an SDM, will now become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Expressing happiness over her achievement, Pooja said it had been her childhood dream to join the Indian Administrative Service.
"I always wanted to become an IAS officer, so I chose IAS over IPS," she said. Originally from Devendranagar tehsil in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, Pooja belongs to a middle-class family. Her father is into agriculture and is also involved in the utensils business.
Pooja has an impressive record in competitive examinations. She secured the third position in MPPSC 2019, the result of which was declared in 2022. Later, she ranked 12th in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) examination.
With her UPSC success, Pooja has now completed a hat-trick of achievements in major competitive examinations. Narsinghpur Collector Rajni Singh congratulated Pooja on her success and praised her dedication and determination.
"She has achieved this remarkable success through hard work and perseverance. Her achievement is a matter of pride for the district and an inspiration for the youth," Singh said.
Pooja is known as an efficient and proactive officer. During her tenure in Tendukheda, she has taken swift action in several cases, including issues related to the mandi, illegal colonisers and drinking water problems faced by villagers.
Advising aspirants, Soni said coaching is not mandatory for success in competitive examinations. "What matters most is preparing in the right direction. Proper use of time and self-confidence are the keys to success," she said, adding that preparing alongside a job may be difficult, but it is not impossible.
Read More