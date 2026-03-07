ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Tendukheda SDM Pooja Soni Clears UPSC, Secures 249th Rank

Narsinghpur: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, and Pooja Soni, currently posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Tendukheda of Narsinghpur district, has secured the 249th rank.

Pooja, who had earlier cleared the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination and is serving as an SDM, will now become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Expressing happiness over her achievement, Pooja said it had been her childhood dream to join the Indian Administrative Service.

"I always wanted to become an IAS officer, so I chose IAS over IPS," she said. Originally from Devendranagar tehsil in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, Pooja belongs to a middle-class family. Her father is into agriculture and is also involved in the utensils business.

Pooja has an impressive record in competitive examinations. She secured the third position in MPPSC 2019, the result of which was declared in 2022. Later, she ranked 12th in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) examination.