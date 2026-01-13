Narrow Escape For 38 Students As School Verandah Collapses In Rajasthan, Education Dept Orders Probe
The school is closed due to the biting cold but many students had come to study. Teachers asked them to sit outdoors with their books.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Bundi: Nearly 38 students narrowly escaped injury when the verandah of a government primary school collapsed in Bheskheda of Keshavraipatan block in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Tuesday. The District Education Officer has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
According to officials, the students were sitting outside the school when the incident occurred. Keshavraipatan Block Education Officer Madhu Verma said preliminary investigation revealed that as per the education department's directive, a dilapidated room on the school premises was demolished following which, cracks had appeared on the verandah located near it. Due to lack of timely repairs, the verandah weakened and suddenly collapsed on Tuesday morning, she said.
"Thankfully, no casualty was reported. The children and staff are safe. Orders have been issued for a detailed investigation into the incident, and the report will be sent to higher authorities," Verma added.
Meanwhile, District Education Officer Kunjbihari Bhardwaj clarified that if any negligence is found, action will be taken against those responsible. Also, other school buildings in the district will be reviewed, he added.
Villagers said schools are closed for several days due to the intense cold. On Tuesday, a large number of children arrived at the school to study. Considering the weather, the teachers decided to have the children sit and study outdoors in the sun instead of under the verandah, they said adding, the decision proved to be life saving.
Hearing about the incident, parents reached the spot and demanded that the education department immediately repair the school building or construct a new one.
Upon information, Gandoli police station in-charge Tejpal Saini reached the spot with his team. Lakheri Deputy Superintendent of Police, Narendra Nagar, also arrived here and gathered information from the officials. Education department officials, including Keshavraipatan Block Education Officer Madhu Verma, were also present at the scene.
Also Read