Narrow Escape For 38 Students As School Verandah Collapses In Rajasthan, Education Dept Orders Probe

Bundi: Nearly 38 students narrowly escaped injury when the verandah of a government primary school collapsed in Bheskheda of Keshavraipatan block in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Tuesday. The District Education Officer has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

According to officials, the students were sitting outside the school when the incident occurred. Keshavraipatan Block Education Officer Madhu Verma said preliminary investigation revealed that as per the education department's directive, a dilapidated room on the school premises was demolished following which, cracks had appeared on the verandah located near it. Due to lack of timely repairs, the verandah weakened and suddenly collapsed on Tuesday morning, she said.

"Thankfully, no casualty was reported. The children and staff are safe. Orders have been issued for a detailed investigation into the incident, and the report will be sent to higher authorities," Verma added.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Kunjbihari Bhardwaj clarified that if any negligence is found, action will be taken against those responsible. Also, other school buildings in the district will be reviewed, he added.