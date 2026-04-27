Narmadapuram Youth Secures All India Rank 2, Joins ISRO As Scientist
It was back in school when he visited the Odisha Space Applications Centre in Bhubaneswar that he desired to become a scientist.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Narmadapuram: Abhigyan Purohit from Shobhapur village in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh has secured All India Rank 2 and has been selected as a Scientist (Electrical Engineering) at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Abhigyan says he aims to contribute to India's security through innovation. "In the future, I will try to develop something that can further strengthen the country's security system," he said. He attributed his success to years of disciplined preparation without any distraction.
It was back in school at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, when he visited the Odisha Space Applications Centre in Bhubaneswar that he desired to become a scientist. "That visit inspired him. He was determined to become a scientist and work in a research centre," said Abhigyan's father Rajesh Purohit, a teacher a government school.
After completing early education at St. Joseph School in Pipariya, he decided to pursue B.Tech and started preparing for competitive exams, including GATE, and appeared for multiple scientific research positions. He successfully cleared the three-stage selection process for ISRO. The results, declared a few days ago, confirmed his All India Rank 2. Local MLA Thakur Vijaypal Singh also extended his wishes via video call.
“He has brought pride to the entire region. His success will inspire many young people,” the MLA said.
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