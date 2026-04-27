ETV Bharat / state

Narmadapuram Youth Secures All India Rank 2, Joins ISRO As Scientist

Narmadapuram: Abhigyan Purohit from Shobhapur village in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh has secured All India Rank 2 and has been selected as a Scientist (Electrical Engineering) at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Abhigyan says he aims to contribute to India's security through innovation. "In the future, I will try to develop something that can further strengthen the country's security system," he said. He attributed his success to years of disciplined preparation without any distraction.

It was back in school at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, when he visited the Odisha Space Applications Centre in Bhubaneswar that he desired to become a scientist. "That visit inspired him. He was determined to become a scientist and work in a research centre," said Abhigyan's father Rajesh Purohit, a teacher a government school.