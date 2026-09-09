ETV Bharat / state

Narela Property Dealer Murder: Delhi Police Encounter Leaves 2 Accused Injured, Juvenile Held In Rohini

Two accused in the Narela property dealer murder case were injured in an encounter with Delhi Police in Rohini Sector 23. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A Special Staff team of the Delhi Police has arrested three alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder of property dealer Pramod in Narela.

The arrests followed an encounter in Rohini Sector 23, in which two of the wanted accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs.

DCP Rohini Shashank Jaiswal said the two wanted accused were each carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. Police received information that they would be passing through the area, allegedly to commit another crime, after which they laid a trap.

How Did The Encounter Happen?

According to police, the Special Staff received information that the suspects linked to the Narela property dealer murder would be in the Rohini Sector 23 area. A police team subsequently laid a trap and tried to stop them.

Police said the suspects opened fire after becoming aware of the police presence. They allegedly fired 11-12 rounds, following which the police team retaliated and fired six rounds.

DCP Jaiswal said two of the accused were hit in the legs during the exchange of fire, while the police team apprehended all three suspects, including a juvenile.