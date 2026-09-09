Narela Property Dealer Murder: Delhi Police Encounter Leaves 2 Accused Injured, Juvenile Held In Rohini
The September 3 killing outside a gym triggered a multi-team probe, with investigators examining threats, rivalries and a possible extortion angle.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
New Delhi: A Special Staff team of the Delhi Police has arrested three alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder of property dealer Pramod in Narela.
The arrests followed an encounter in Rohini Sector 23, in which two of the wanted accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs.
DCP Rohini Shashank Jaiswal said the two wanted accused were each carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. Police received information that they would be passing through the area, allegedly to commit another crime, after which they laid a trap.
How Did The Encounter Happen?
According to police, the Special Staff received information that the suspects linked to the Narela property dealer murder would be in the Rohini Sector 23 area. A police team subsequently laid a trap and tried to stop them.
Police said the suspects opened fire after becoming aware of the police presence. They allegedly fired 11-12 rounds, following which the police team retaliated and fired six rounds.
DCP Jaiswal said two of the accused were hit in the legs during the exchange of fire, while the police team apprehended all three suspects, including a juvenile.
"They have been shot... Our inspector and his team apprehended the three individuals. One of them is a juvenile, while the other two are Deepak and Nitik. The investigation is underway..." Jaiswal said.
What Is The Narela Murder Case?
The three accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of property dealer Pramod in Narela, police said. On September 3, around 7 am, unidentified assailants allegedly shot Pramod outside a gym. Police teams reached the spot and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.
According to preliminary information, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired around 16 rounds. Multiple bullets reportedly hit Pramod.
Investigators are looking into whether Pramod had received any threats before the killing and what may have led to the attack. Police are examining the possibility of an extortion angle, old enmity or a personal feud behind the murder. The latest arrests are expected to help investigators establish the alleged roles of the three suspects and determine who may have planned the killing.
The two injured accused are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while the juvenile is in police custody. The investigation is underway.
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