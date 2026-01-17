ETV Bharat / state

Narcotics Manufacturing Factory Disguised As Milk Dairy Busted In Rajasthan

Jhalawar: Rajasthan Police claimed to have busted a narcotics manufacturing unit operating under the guise of a milk dairy in the Bhawanimandi and Mishroli police station areas.

During the raid, police seized about 2 kg of MDMA, or 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine drugs, 130 kg of chemicals used to manufacture narcotics, several pieces of production equipment, a car and a motorcycle from the site. The estimated value of the seized drugs is about Rs 25 crore in the international market.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said that Bhawanimandi police raided a milk dairy on Friday and found that it was working as a drug factory under the disguise.