Narcotics Manufacturing Factory Disguised As Milk Dairy Busted In Rajasthan
Police seized about 2 kg of MDMA drugs, chemicals used to manufacture narcotics and several pieces of production equipment from the site.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Jhalawar: Rajasthan Police claimed to have busted a narcotics manufacturing unit operating under the guise of a milk dairy in the Bhawanimandi and Mishroli police station areas.
During the raid, police seized about 2 kg of MDMA, or 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine drugs, 130 kg of chemicals used to manufacture narcotics, several pieces of production equipment, a car and a motorcycle from the site. The estimated value of the seized drugs is about Rs 25 crore in the international market.
Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said that Bhawanimandi police raided a milk dairy on Friday and found that it was working as a drug factory under the disguise.
“The action was taken following a tip-off about illegal drug trafficking in the Amaliya Kheda area. A special campaign is underway against the drug mafia in the district, with special teams, including officers of Deputy Superintendent of Police rank, deployed to act against traffickers,” he said.
Kumar said at least three people escaped from the factory during the raid, taking advantage of the darkness. He said police have launched a manhunt to nab them.
Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, against Gopal Singh, Narendra Singh and Dinesh Singh. Raids are being conducted at their suspected hideouts.
“Three more traffickers who escaped would be arrested soon. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for the arrest of each of the three accused,” the SP said.
