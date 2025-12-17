ETV Bharat / state

Nearly 44,000 Narcotic Injections Seized In Uttarakhand's Kashipur, Accused Absconding

Udham Singh Nagar: A joint team of Uttarakhand Police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration has seized about 43,950 narcotic injections worth about Rs 1.32 crore from a transport company in the Kashipur area, police said.

The recovery was made on Monday (December 15) following a tip-off about a large consignment of narcotic drugs being brought into the area through a transport service.

“During the search at SAFEXPRESS Transport on Dadriyal Road in Tanda Ujjain, the Kashipur police, Special Operation Group (SOG), and Food Safety and Drug Administration found suspicious boxes lying at the facility. After opening them, about 16 contained a large quantity of narcotic injections,” police said.

“We police recovered 39,950 injections of BINORPHINE (Buprenorphine Injection IP) packed in 1,598 boxes and 4,000 injections of REXOGESIC (Buprenorphine Injection) in 160 boxes, taking the total seizure to 43,950 injections,” they said.

The expert team led by drug inspectors Neeraj Kumar and Nidhi Sharma carried out a technical examination of the seized medicines at the spot, including verification of their composition and regulatory status. “Both drugs fall under the category of ‘Controlled Drugs’, whose transportation is permitted only by licensed entities,” per officials.

The initial probe suggested that the consignment was allegedly ordered by Ripul Chauhan, son of Rakshpal Singh, a resident of village Nazimpur in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, who is currently living in Ward No. 13 of Kavinagar in Kashipur.

According to police, the accused, who is currently absconding, has been booked under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. “The police in Udham Singh Nagar district will not spare anyone involved in the illegal drug trade. Strict, effective and continuous action against drug traffickers will continue in the future,” Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra said.