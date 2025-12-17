Nearly 44,000 Narcotic Injections Seized In Uttarakhand's Kashipur, Accused Absconding
The action followed a tip-off about a large consignment of narcotic drugs being carried through a transport service.
Udham Singh Nagar: A joint team of Uttarakhand Police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration has seized about 43,950 narcotic injections worth about Rs 1.32 crore from a transport company in the Kashipur area, police said.
The recovery was made on Monday (December 15) following a tip-off about a large consignment of narcotic drugs being brought into the area through a transport service.
“During the search at SAFEXPRESS Transport on Dadriyal Road in Tanda Ujjain, the Kashipur police, Special Operation Group (SOG), and Food Safety and Drug Administration found suspicious boxes lying at the facility. After opening them, about 16 contained a large quantity of narcotic injections,” police said.
“We police recovered 39,950 injections of BINORPHINE (Buprenorphine Injection IP) packed in 1,598 boxes and 4,000 injections of REXOGESIC (Buprenorphine Injection) in 160 boxes, taking the total seizure to 43,950 injections,” they said.
The expert team led by drug inspectors Neeraj Kumar and Nidhi Sharma carried out a technical examination of the seized medicines at the spot, including verification of their composition and regulatory status. “Both drugs fall under the category of ‘Controlled Drugs’, whose transportation is permitted only by licensed entities,” per officials.
The initial probe suggested that the consignment was allegedly ordered by Ripul Chauhan, son of Rakshpal Singh, a resident of village Nazimpur in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, who is currently living in Ward No. 13 of Kavinagar in Kashipur.
According to police, the accused, who is currently absconding, has been booked under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. “The police in Udham Singh Nagar district will not spare anyone involved in the illegal drug trade. Strict, effective and continuous action against drug traffickers will continue in the future,” Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra said.
He said the efforts were on to arrest the accused and to trace others who may be involved in the smuggling network.
More about Controlled Drugs
Controlled drugs are medicines that have a high potential for misuse. Drug addicts can use high doses of these drugs to satisfy their addiction. Therefore, the government regulates their manufacture and use.
According to the United States National Library of Medicine, pain relievers are one of the most common reasons patients seek medical attention for pain relief. “While many types of pain relievers are available, opioid analgesics have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for moderate to severe pain. As such, they are a common option for patients suffering from acute, cancer-related, neuropathic, and end-of-life pain,” it says.
The NLM says the use of opioid analgesics for chronic pain is controversial, and the standards for their use are uncertain. In the 1990s, the consistent failure of healthcare professionals to adequately treat severe pain led to an increase in the use of opioid painkillers. Unfortunately, these developments resulted in a rise in overuse, misuse, opioid use disorder, and overdoses.
“The problem is that healthcare professionals either undertreat patients, causing them unnecessary suffering, or overtreat them, leading to adverse effects such as opioid use disorder and potential overdoses,” it adds.
Drug-Free India Initiative
Under the “Drug-Free India” initiative, drug de-addiction or drug-free campaigns are underway in states across the country. The “Drug-Free Uttarakhand” campaign is also being implemented vigorously in Uttarakhand. Strict action is being taken against drug trafficking and drug traffickers in all districts of the state.
The police department has issued instructions to take some necessary, stringent measures during the anti-drug campaign in Uttarakhand. This includes making better use of the Manas portal to create online criminal history records. Instructions have also been given to take action against the benami (undisclosed) properties of the drug-related mafia.
