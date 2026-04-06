ETV Bharat / state

Narco-Terror Case: Kashmir Man Gets Bail After 5 Years; Jammu Kashmir HC Cites No Related Recovery

A file photo of the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: While holding that the prosecution failed to show any clear participation linking him to the narco-terrorism case, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh granted bail to the 46-year-old south Kashmir resident.

In their 10-page judgment, a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar at Jammu set aside an earlier NIA court order that had denied Amin Allaie, a resident of Sangam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, bail.

The bench held that the prosecution failed to show any direct recovery, conscious possession, or clear participation linking him to the larger conspiracy of the narco-terrorism module.

Allaie, currently lodged in District Jail Jhajjar (Haryana), had moved an appeal through his wife, Rubina (40), after he challenged the Special Judge NIA Jammu's April 19, 2025, order refusing bail.

The case stems from Case No. RC-03/2020/NIA/Jammu, registered on June 23, 2020, involving charges under Section 120-B of the IPC, Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act, and Sections 17, 18 and 20 of the UAPA. Allaie is listed as accused No. 13 in the challan. The court, during the course of aruguments noted that Allaie has been in custody since March 1, 2021, but “there is an absence of any seizure from him.”

“No recovery has been effected from the appellant, nor is there any material to demonstrate his conscious possession, direct participation, or involvement in any transaction leading to the recovery of narcotic substances from other co-accused,” the bench said.

The NIA alleged that Allaie was involved in smuggling charas (Cannabis) between 2003 and 2018 and that proceeds from the narcotics trade were later used for terrorist logistics. The agency also cited his alleged contact with co-accused, including an approver and other accused persons, and relied on voice clips, chats and phone transcripts.