Narco-Terror Case: Kashmir Man Gets Bail After 5 Years; Jammu Kashmir HC Cites No Related Recovery
J&K High Court grants bail to Amin Allaie, citing lack of evidence linking him to narco-terrorism; highlights prolonged custody and weak prosecution case in judgment.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 6, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Srinagar: While holding that the prosecution failed to show any clear participation linking him to the narco-terrorism case, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh granted bail to the 46-year-old south Kashmir resident.
In their 10-page judgment, a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar at Jammu set aside an earlier NIA court order that had denied Amin Allaie, a resident of Sangam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, bail.
The bench held that the prosecution failed to show any direct recovery, conscious possession, or clear participation linking him to the larger conspiracy of the narco-terrorism module.
Allaie, currently lodged in District Jail Jhajjar (Haryana), had moved an appeal through his wife, Rubina (40), after he challenged the Special Judge NIA Jammu's April 19, 2025, order refusing bail.
The case stems from Case No. RC-03/2020/NIA/Jammu, registered on June 23, 2020, involving charges under Section 120-B of the IPC, Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act, and Sections 17, 18 and 20 of the UAPA. Allaie is listed as accused No. 13 in the challan. The court, during the course of aruguments noted that Allaie has been in custody since March 1, 2021, but “there is an absence of any seizure from him.”
“No recovery has been effected from the appellant, nor is there any material to demonstrate his conscious possession, direct participation, or involvement in any transaction leading to the recovery of narcotic substances from other co-accused,” the bench said.
The NIA alleged that Allaie was involved in smuggling charas (Cannabis) between 2003 and 2018 and that proceeds from the narcotics trade were later used for terrorist logistics. The agency also cited his alleged contact with co-accused, including an approver and other accused persons, and relied on voice clips, chats and phone transcripts.
But the court found that the prosecution’s case was built mainly on the statement of an approver and confessional statements of co-accused, which it described as legally weak without independent corroboration.
The bench noted that even the mobile phone transcripts relied upon by the agency mainly referred to a truck transaction. The prosecution alleged that Allaie helped facilitate the purchase of a truck later used in smuggling, but the court said this alone did not establish an NDPS or terror-funding offence.
The bench made a pointed observation that is likely to resonate in similar UAPA bail matters, “The role attributed to the appellant, as borne out from the charge-sheet, appears to be peripheral and inferential in nature.”
In a line central to the human stakes of the case, the court held, “The continued incarceration of the appellant, particularly in the backdrop of prolonged custody, would be inconsistent with the mandate of Article 21 of the Constitution.”
The bench also took note of an older 2012 NDPS case from Police Station Bijbehara, in which Allaie had already been granted bail, and said that case by itself could not create a presumption that he continued similar activity years later.
Concluding that the legal test under Section 43-D(5) of the UAPA was not met, the court ruled, “There are no reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against the appellant are prima facie true.”
The court ordered Allaie's release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount, directed him to appear before the trial court on every hearing date, barred him from leaving Jammu and Kashmir without permission, and restrained him from engaging in any similar offence.
Also Read