ETV Bharat / state

Narco Peddler Wanted By Delhi Police Repatriated From UAE

CBI was informed by the NCB Bangkok that Ritik Bajaj, wanted for alleged smuggling and supply of Narcotics substances, was moving towards the UAE.

Narco Peddler RITIK BAJAJ Repatriated From UAE
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : December 23, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: An alleged narcotics smuggler facing an Interpol Red Notice was repatriated from the UAE on Tuesday in an operation coordinated in collaboration with the ministries of home affairs and external affairs, officials said. Ritik Bajaj, wanted by the Delhi Police for alleged smuggling and supply of Narcotics substances, had fled the country, following which a Red Notice was issued by the Interpol on October 9 on the request of the CBI.

The Red Notice alerted global law enforcement authorities and NCB Bangkok informed the CBI that Bajaj was moving towards the UAE.

"CBI coordinated with NCB Bangkok and got information about the travel movement of the subject towards the UAE. Thereafter, CBI coordinated with NCB Abu Dhabi to locate the subject," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

She said a Delhi Police team visited the UAE to bring back Bajaj. It arrived in India with him from the UAE on Tuesday.

Also Read

Anti-Narcotics Task Force, BSF Foil Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bid In Punjab; 12 KG Suspected Heroin Seized

TAGGED:

NARCOTICS PEDDLER RETURNED FROM UAE
DELHI CRIME NEWS
DELHI POLICE
CBI
NARCOTICS PEDDLER RITIK BAJAJ

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.