Village In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur Devastated By Rain, Two Girls Swept Away
The village was flooded and houses were destroyed as a strong current from the mountains swept away everything on its path, reports Akash Singh Thakur.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Narayanpur: A strong current from the mountains and it was all over in a couple of minutes. The residents of Brehbeda village of Abujhmad in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh had never imagined that the torrential rains that lashed the region on July 28 and 29 would be utterly devastating.
While houses of several villagers were destroyed due to the rains, two girls were swept away by a strong current of water. The body of one of the girls has been recovered, while the search for the other is on. The victims' father Sonu Ram said he saw his daughters getting swept away by the current and it was all over in a matter of second. "My house is completely destroyed. Nothing remains and I have lost my daughters," said Sonu with tears in his eyes.
The locals said the village began flooding at around 10 pm on July 29. Initially, people thought it was a normal downpour, but the situation worsened as the night progressed. By 3 am, a strong current from the mountains nearby swept away everything on its path.
Around 17 to 18 houses in the village were severely damaged in the deluge. Grain, clothes, household items, and property accumulated through years of hard work were swept away by the flood water, said locals.
The locals said after peace was restored in the Naxal-affected area, the district administration constructed a large number of permanent houses for the villagers under various schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). However, the houses could not withstand the devastating natural disaster, and many were completely destroyed. The debris of destroyed houses, the remains of a Ghotul (a small hut) and the old school scattered throughout the village bear testimony to the devastation.
Vijay Nureti, a local said, approximately 14 houses were damaged in the floods and two girls were swept away. "The administration distributed blankets, rations, and food items in the village," he said. Vijay said the girls who were swept away in the current were with their father. "Their father could not hold on to them as the current was too strong," he said.
Budhram Hichami, another villager said he and others saved themselves by climbing trees while some fled to the forest nearby to escape the current.
Relief teams are providing rations, blankets, food items, and daily essentials to the villagers. A damage survey is underway to provide all possible assistance to the affected families. The district administration, police, and disaster management teams are closely monitoring the situation.
This tragedy in Brehbeda village in Abujhmad is not just a natural disaster, but a lifelong pain for the families who lost their homes, belongings, and loved ones in a matter of hours. The rainwater may have receded, but the wounds of this flood will remain etched in people's hearts for a long time.
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