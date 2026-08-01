ETV Bharat / state

Village In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur Devastated By Rain, Two Girls Swept Away

Villagers look to salvage whatever they can salvage from their damaged houses ( ETV Bharat )

Narayanpur: A strong current from the mountains and it was all over in a couple of minutes. The residents of Brehbeda village of Abujhmad in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh had never imagined that the torrential rains that lashed the region on July 28 and 29 would be utterly devastating.

While houses of several villagers were destroyed due to the rains, two girls were swept away by a strong current of water. The body of one of the girls has been recovered, while the search for the other is on. The victims' father Sonu Ram said he saw his daughters getting swept away by the current and it was all over in a matter of second. "My house is completely destroyed. Nothing remains and I have lost my daughters," said Sonu with tears in his eyes.

The locals said the village began flooding at around 10 pm on July 29. Initially, people thought it was a normal downpour, but the situation worsened as the night progressed. By 3 am, a strong current from the mountains nearby swept away everything on its path.

The road to Brehbeda damaged in the rain (ETV Bharat)

Around 17 to 18 houses in the village were severely damaged in the deluge. Grain, clothes, household items, and property accumulated through years of hard work were swept away by the flood water, said locals.