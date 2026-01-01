ETV Bharat / state

Narayanpur Continues Its March From Darkness To Light

Narayanpur: Once the heart of Naxalite violence, Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh demonstrated an eager movement towards joining the mainstream of society in 2025. Certain social changes were indicative of this, as children were attending school and people were moving to the cities in search of employment.

It is being claimed that the constant surrender and killing of Maoists has rapidly transformed the situation. Once considered the Red corridor, the region is now looking at tourism and other development.

Thatched mud houses in a village in Narayanpur. (ETV Bharat)

Officials say the change has come about through a phased campaign to eliminate Naxalism. In the first phase between January to March last year, the security forces from three districts went on the offensive with a major joint Naxal operation in Abujhmad, in which four Naxalites were killed, along with a security personnel member falling martyr.

On January 11, during a search operation on the Kutul-Kachhapal road that was considered a Naxalite stronghold, security forces recovered four live IED bombs weighing 5 kg, preventing devastation.

Women at a tribal village in narayanpur. (ETV Bharat)

January 15 saw a major psychological victory for the security forces when Gandhi Tati alias Kamlesh alias Arab, who was said to be the mastermind behind several massacres like the Tadmetla incident in which 76 soldiers were killed and the Jhiram Valley massacre, surrendered before the Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar.

Arab’s return to the mainstream came as a shock to the Naxalites. Along with the Arab, three other senior cadres also joined the mainstream. The Arab's surrender meant transfer of intelligence from Abujhmad to the Police that resulted in the latter discovering several major Naxalite dumps in the coming months.

Women at a tribal village in Narayanpur. (ETV Bharat)

The frustrated Naxalites carried out several IED blasts on January 17 and thereafter, injuring Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. Workers at the Amdai mines were targeted on February 5, but on February 7, a Police camp was established in Kutul that was said to be the undeclared capital of the Naxalite.

February saw the municipal and three-tier Panchayat elections being held peacefully despite attempts at disruption. On February 25, the Maavali fair concluded without fear, which was a big cultural event.

Children at a tribal village in Narayanpur. (ETV Bharat)

Despite three people dying on March 6 when a tractor carrying rations overturned in Orchha, highlighting the lack of roads and transportation, the month saw Narayanpur making its global presence felt as a youth from Maad ran alongside runners from Kenya in the Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon.