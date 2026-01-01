Narayanpur Continues Its March From Darkness To Light
The constant surrender and killing of Maoists has rapidly transformed the situation, and the region is now looking at tourism and other development.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Narayanpur: Once the heart of Naxalite violence, Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh demonstrated an eager movement towards joining the mainstream of society in 2025. Certain social changes were indicative of this, as children were attending school and people were moving to the cities in search of employment.
It is being claimed that the constant surrender and killing of Maoists has rapidly transformed the situation. Once considered the Red corridor, the region is now looking at tourism and other development.
Officials say the change has come about through a phased campaign to eliminate Naxalism. In the first phase between January to March last year, the security forces from three districts went on the offensive with a major joint Naxal operation in Abujhmad, in which four Naxalites were killed, along with a security personnel member falling martyr.
On January 11, during a search operation on the Kutul-Kachhapal road that was considered a Naxalite stronghold, security forces recovered four live IED bombs weighing 5 kg, preventing devastation.
January 15 saw a major psychological victory for the security forces when Gandhi Tati alias Kamlesh alias Arab, who was said to be the mastermind behind several massacres like the Tadmetla incident in which 76 soldiers were killed and the Jhiram Valley massacre, surrendered before the Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar.
Arab’s return to the mainstream came as a shock to the Naxalites. Along with the Arab, three other senior cadres also joined the mainstream. The Arab's surrender meant transfer of intelligence from Abujhmad to the Police that resulted in the latter discovering several major Naxalite dumps in the coming months.
The frustrated Naxalites carried out several IED blasts on January 17 and thereafter, injuring Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. Workers at the Amdai mines were targeted on February 5, but on February 7, a Police camp was established in Kutul that was said to be the undeclared capital of the Naxalite.
February saw the municipal and three-tier Panchayat elections being held peacefully despite attempts at disruption. On February 25, the Maavali fair concluded without fear, which was a big cultural event.
Despite three people dying on March 6 when a tractor carrying rations overturned in Orchha, highlighting the lack of roads and transportation, the month saw Narayanpur making its global presence felt as a youth from Maad ran alongside runners from Kenya in the Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon.
The hands that once held guns were now holding medals. The establishment of a new Police camp in Bedma Koti on March 24 further pushed the Naxalites back.
The second phase of the campaign against the Red terror was from April to June, which was marked by 'infrastructure revolution' and the biggest military success in Narayanpur's history.
On April 23, a Police camp was set up in Nelangur bordering Maharashtra. The tricolour was hoisted in the area that had been a ‘no-man's land’ till then. Meanwhile, the art of Abujhmad captured the hearts of Delhi when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Narayanpur’s woodcarver, Butlu Ram Mathla and praised his flute. In May, the Padma Shri award for Pandiram Mandavi became a symbol of the region's cultural identity.
The same month saw a fierce encounter in the forests of Gundekot in which Communist Party of India (Maoist) General Secretary Nambala Keshavrao alias Basavaraju was killed. along with 28 other Naxalites. Two security personnel were also killed in the encounter.
During this period, the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ project aimed at development gained momentum as work commenced on a paved road from Kurusnar to Kutul. On May 3, the locals demanded a railway line for the first time.
Under the ‘Good Governance Festival’, Social Welfare Department official Vaishali Mardwar visited the ravines where no government employee had ever visited.
In the third phase, from July to September, the nature of the conflict changed in Narayanpur as the people sought order and protection of their rights. A report by ETV Bharat led to the improvement in the situation at Maspur Ashram, where tribal children reside.
With the waterfalls of Abujhmad coming alive, Kachhapal and Farasbeda falls found recognition on the tourism map of India for the first time. With the Naxalite organisation disintegrating fast, 22 Naxalites from the Kutul Area Committee surrendered in July, along with eight others who carried a bounty of Rs 33 lakh on their heads.
On August 15, the tricolour was hoisted with pride in Kutul village after 78 years. It was an emotional occasion for the villagers who heard the national anthem in their village for the first time in their lives.
Democracy started getting a foothold when people took to the streets in September to protest poor roads. There was a protest from National Health Mission employees as well. This was indicative of people seeking their rights. Meanwhile, top Naxal leaders Kosa Ramachandra Reddy and Katta Qadri Satyanarayana were killed in an encounter in Farasbeda on September 22.
The fourth phase of the campaign against Naxalism was marked by the Bastar Olympics and the demolition of the alleged last bastions of Naxalism. On October 25, the second season of Bastar Olympics took off at Orchha, where sports were once banned. Thousands of youngsters displayed their skills in sports, including archery and football.
The security forces established 16 new Police camps in remote areas like Konge, Sitaram, Dhobe, Dodimarka, Kakur and Lanka as part of the ‘Maad Bachao Abhiyan’ in the last two months. Areas like Maspur witnessed the shooting of a film, ‘Danda Kodum’, for the first time.
On November 25, 28 hardcore Naxalites surrendered and were seen planting trees in ‘Vayan Vatika’, an act symbolizing their decision to abandon violence and embrace life. On December 17, 11 more Naxalites surrendered.
The suicide and ‘accidental’ deaths of BSF and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel in December were a pointer towards the mental health challenges being faced by the security forces.
In December, local youth and political parties organized a 50-kilometre march demanding local Police recruitment. This demonstrated the youth’s eagerness for employment.
Narayanpur continued its march from darkness to light in 2025. Terms like startups, Bastar Olympic medals, film shooting and the quality of mid-day meals were high in the local lexicon.