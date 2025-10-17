Narayana Murthy, Sudha Misunderstood Purpose Of Socio-Economic Survey: Siddaramaih
Published : October 17, 2025 at 9:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty have failed to understand the purpose of ongoing social and educational survey being conducted in the state.
The couple had earlier declined to participate in the survey when enumerators visited their house, saying they do not belong to backward classes. "Since we do not belong to any backward classes, participating in this survey will not be of any help to the government," they said in their declaration.
They are mistaken this survey meant just for people from backward classes but for all people. This is meant to know the socio-economic and educational status of people of all castes. Just like the Government's guarantee schemes which are meant for all sections of society. "I wonder how well informed people like Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty are not aware of it despite the Government creating awareness through advertisements," the CM said.
He also sought to know if Murthys would not participate in the caste census to be conducted by the Union Government next year.
On Google establishing an AI hub in Andhra-Pradesh by investing 15 million dollars, Siddaramaiah said it was quite natural that companies would invest in different states.
He also dismissed the assertion of the opposition BJP and JDS that investors are looking beyond Karnataka due to lack of infrastructure in the state. "Just because one company has invested in another state, it is not right to say there is no adequate infrastructure in the state. You can't expect every investor to come to Karnataka," he added.
