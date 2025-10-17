ETV Bharat / state

Narayana Murthy, Sudha Misunderstood Purpose Of Socio-Economic Survey: Siddaramaih

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty have failed to understand the purpose of ongoing social and educational survey being conducted in the state.

The couple had earlier declined to participate in the survey when enumerators visited their house, saying they do not belong to backward classes. "Since we do not belong to any backward classes, participating in this survey will not be of any help to the government," they said in their declaration.

They are mistaken this survey meant just for people from backward classes but for all people. This is meant to know the socio-economic and educational status of people of all castes. Just like the Government's guarantee schemes which are meant for all sections of society. "I wonder how well informed people like Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty are not aware of it despite the Government creating awareness through advertisements," the CM said.