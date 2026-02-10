ETV Bharat / state

Narasaraopet Doctors Remove Steel Pin From 5-Year-Old Boy's Intestine Using Advanced Technology

Narasaraopet: Doctors at a private hospital in Narasaraopet successfully removed a foreign object from the intestine of a five-year-old boy using advanced medical technology, saving his life.

The incident involved Rehans (5), a resident of Pedda Ambadipudi village in Ballikurava mandal of Bapatla district. According to doctors, the incident took place on Monday morning while the child was playing at his home. During play, the boy accidentally put a steel pin in his mouth, which slipped down his throat and entered his digestive system.

Soon after the incident, the child began experiencing discomfort. Realising the seriousness of the situation, his parents immediately rushed him to Yashwat Multi-Speciality Hospital in Narasaraopet for medical treatment.

At the hospital, Dr Nikhilesh Yandamuri examined the child and ordered an X-ray scan of his abdomen. The scan confirmed that the steel pin had become lodged in the boy's intestine, posing a serious risk to his health. Given the sharp nature of the object, doctors decided that immediate medical intervention was necessary.