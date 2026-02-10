Narasaraopet Doctors Remove Steel Pin From 5-Year-Old Boy's Intestine Using Advanced Technology
Doctors at a Narasaraopet private hospital safely removed a steel safety pin from the intestine using advanced endoscopic technology, avoiding surgery.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Narasaraopet: Doctors at a private hospital in Narasaraopet successfully removed a foreign object from the intestine of a five-year-old boy using advanced medical technology, saving his life.
The incident involved Rehans (5), a resident of Pedda Ambadipudi village in Ballikurava mandal of Bapatla district. According to doctors, the incident took place on Monday morning while the child was playing at his home. During play, the boy accidentally put a steel pin in his mouth, which slipped down his throat and entered his digestive system.
Soon after the incident, the child began experiencing discomfort. Realising the seriousness of the situation, his parents immediately rushed him to Yashwat Multi-Speciality Hospital in Narasaraopet for medical treatment.
At the hospital, Dr Nikhilesh Yandamuri examined the child and ordered an X-ray scan of his abdomen. The scan confirmed that the steel pin had become lodged in the boy's intestine, posing a serious risk to his health. Given the sharp nature of the object, doctors decided that immediate medical intervention was necessary.
After assessing the condition, the medical team opted to remove the pin using advanced technology. With careful planning and precision, doctors successfully retrieved the steel pin without performing surgery. The procedure was completed safely, preventing possible internal injury or infection.
Doctors said the timely action taken by the parents and the availability of modern medical equipment played a crucial role in saving the child's life. Following the procedure, the boy was kept under observation and is now reported to be stable and out of danger.
Speaking after the treatment, Dr Nikhilesh advised parents to remain alert while children are playing and ensure that small or sharp objects are kept out of their reach.
