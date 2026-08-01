ETV Bharat / state

NAPA Urges Centre To Reconsider Indefinite Closure Of Kartarpur Corridor

Chandigarh: The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Saturday urged the Centre to reconsider its decision to keep the Kartarpur Corridor closed indefinitely, saying the religious sentiments of millions of Sikh devotees should be balanced with national security concerns.

In a statement, NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said the continued closure of the corridor has caused disappointment among Sikh pilgrims in India as well as the global Punjabi and Sikh diaspora. While national security must remain the government's top priority, an indefinite closure of the Kartarpur Corridor should not become a permanent solution, he said.

Chahal urged the Centre to explore all possible security, technological and diplomatic measures that would allow the corridor to function safely while protecting the country's security interests.

“The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is not just a passage across the border. It is an emotional and spiritual lifeline for millions of Sikhs who wish to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev,” Chahal said.

The corridor symbolises peace, faith and people-to-people connections, and its prolonged closure has caused emotional distress to devotees who had hoped for uninterrupted access to the historic shrine, he said. NAPA appealed to the government to review the decision and work towards reopening the corridor with enhanced security arrangements if required.