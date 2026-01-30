ETV Bharat / state

Nandurbar Chilli Market Records Rs 60 Crore Turnover, Prices Surge Towards Season End

Nandurbar: The famous red chilli market, known as one of the country’s second-largest marketplaces in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, has recorded a turnover of Rs 60 crore so far this season, with the total expected to touch Rs 75 crore, according to Market Committee Secretary Yogesh Amrutkar.

The Nandurbar Agricultural Produce Market Committee has been witnessing record arrivals, turnover, and price fluctuations every year. Earlier, chilli arrivals had declined significantly, but there has been a sudden increase in arrivals along with a rise in prices.

So far, around two lakh quintals of fresh red chillies have arrived at the market. As the chilli season nears its final phase, currently, 150 to 200 vehicles carrying chillies are arriving at the market daily.

This year, the market has recorded an average arrival of around 1.5 lakh quintals of chillies. At the beginning of the season, there were concerns that arrivals would drop sharply. However, improved water availability for some farmers led to a significant increase in chilli production. Arrivals have surged towards the end of the season, with prices improving from earlier levels of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per quintal, providing relief to farmers who were earlier facing financial stress.