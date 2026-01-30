Nandurbar Chilli Market Records Rs 60 Crore Turnover, Prices Surge Towards Season End
Rising arrivals and improved prices have brought relief to chilli farmers in Nandurbar, with turnover expected to reach Rs 75 crore this season.
Nandurbar: The famous red chilli market, known as one of the country’s second-largest marketplaces in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, has recorded a turnover of Rs 60 crore so far this season, with the total expected to touch Rs 75 crore, according to Market Committee Secretary Yogesh Amrutkar.
The Nandurbar Agricultural Produce Market Committee has been witnessing record arrivals, turnover, and price fluctuations every year. Earlier, chilli arrivals had declined significantly, but there has been a sudden increase in arrivals along with a rise in prices.
So far, around two lakh quintals of fresh red chillies have arrived at the market. As the chilli season nears its final phase, currently, 150 to 200 vehicles carrying chillies are arriving at the market daily.
This year, the market has recorded an average arrival of around 1.5 lakh quintals of chillies. At the beginning of the season, there were concerns that arrivals would drop sharply. However, improved water availability for some farmers led to a significant increase in chilli production. Arrivals have surged towards the end of the season, with prices improving from earlier levels of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per quintal, providing relief to farmers who were earlier facing financial stress.
The chilli season is expected to continue for nearly another month, with total arrivals likely to reach around 2.25 lakh quintals. Meanwhile, increased chilli arrivals have also revived the chilli powder industry in the region, which had earlier slowed down. Nandurbar’s red chillies are popular across Maharashtra and Gujarat. Varieties such as Lali, VNR, and Teja are processed into chilli powder and exported. The city has over 40 chilli powder factories, providing employment to hundreds of workers.
Demand for Nandurbar red chilli powder has also risen compared to 2025, particularly in Gujarat. Prices, which ranged between Rs 250 and Rs 300 per kg in 2025, have now increased to Rs 370 to Rs 400 per kg, boosting the market value of Nandurbar’s red chillies.
