ETV Bharat / state

Nandini Milk And Curd Price Hike Triggers Protests Across Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government's decision to increase the prices of Nandini milk and curd, effective from November 1, has caused protests and widespread criticism across the state. While the government has defended the revision, saying it is intended to support milk producers, consumers have questioned the decision to increase the cost of essential food items amid rising household expenses.

Although the government initially announced a hike of Rs 8 per litre of milk, the revised rates issued by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), based on fat content, have resulted in increases of up to Rs 12 per litre for certain varieties.

Toned milk, which earlier cost Rs 46 per litre, is now priced at Rs 54. Special toned milk and Shubham milk, previously available at Rs 52 per litre, now cost Rs 64.

The price of curd has also been substantially increased. A 500-gram packet, which earlier cost Rs 28, is now priced at Rs 34, while the one-kilogram packet has become costlier, rising from Rs 54 to Rs 68.

The price revision has caused dissatisfaction among consumers, especially lower-middle-class and economically weaker families who depend on milk and curd for their daily needs.

Some customers who previously purchased the more expensive orange milk packets have reportedly switched to cheaper blue packets following the increase.

Consumers have questioned how families with limited incomes will manage the additional expenses. They have pointed out that the hike will affect not only household milk consumption but also the cost of tea, coffee and other food items.

Karnataka Hotels Association President GK Shetty said the increase in milk prices would directly affect hotels and their customers. He said that the price of a cup of tea could go up by around Rs 5 due to the higher cost of milk.

The association has advised hotels against operating at a loss while urging its members to avoid steep price increases immediately. Shetty said the milk price revision had come at a time when the prices of sugar, onions, rice and pulses were also rising.

He also expressed concern over reports of increasing rice prices. According to him, good-quality rice used by hotels was being quoted at around Rs 83 per kg, compared with Rs 62 earlier. The price of rice used for staff meals had reportedly increased from Rs 40 to Rs 70 per kg.

He also referred to market rumours of rice prices touching Rs 100 per kg, although these figures have not been independently confirmed. Shetty said changing business practices were adding to customers' difficulties, with businesses demanding advance payments instead of extending credit as they did earlier.