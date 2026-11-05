ETV Bharat / state

Nandini Ghee, Butter, Paneer Prices Rise After Milk, Curd; BJP Protests Across Karnataka

Bengaluru: Following the recent increase in the prices of Nandini milk and curd, the Bengaluru Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) has revised the retail prices of the brand's ghee, butter and paneer as well as Trupti milk. The revised prices came into effect from November 4 midnight.

The latest revision comes barely a week after the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) increased the price of Nandini milk by Rs 8 per litre and curd by Rs 14 per litre, adding to the financial burden of consumers.

According to a circular issued by BAMUL on November 4, the maximum retail price of a 200 ml Nandini ghee sachet has been fixed at Rs 95 while the 500 ml pack will cost Rs 425 and the one-litre pack will be priced at Rs 850.

The prices of ghee sold in PET jars have also been revised. The 50 ml pack will cost Rs 65, the 100 ml pack Rs 100, the 200 ml pack Rs 180, the 500 ml pack Rs 435 and the one-litre pack Rs 870. The price of the five-litre pack has been increased to Rs 4,250. A one-litre ghee tin will cost Rs 870, while the 15 kg tin has been priced at Rs 14,100.

Butter prices have also gone up. Salted butter will now cost Rs 90 for 100 grams and Rs 380 for 500 grams. Unsalted butter will be priced at Rs 160 for 200 grams and Rs 390 for 500 grams. The family pack of butter will cost Rs 90 and the 10-gram blister pack has been priced at Rs 900 per kg.

The revised price of Nandini paneer is Rs 115 for 200 grams, Rs 260 for 500 grams and Rs 485 for one kg. The 200-gram pack of medium-fat paneer will cost Rs 110.

Trupti milk will now cost Rs 11 for 135 ml and Rs 33 for 450 ml.

Recent Hike In Milk And Curd Prices

Earlier, KMF had announced revised prices for all varieties of Nandini milk and curd, effective November 1.

Under the revised rates, toned milk increased from Rs 46 to Rs 54 per litre. Homogenised toned milk went up from Rs 47 to Rs 56 per litre while homogenised cow milk increased from Rs 50 to Rs 58 per litre. The price of special toned milk was raised from Rs 52 to Rs 64 per litre.

The price of Shubham milk increased from Rs 52 to Rs 64 per litre while homogenised Shubham milk went up from Rs 53 to Rs 65 per litre.

The price of curd in the half-litre pack was increased from Rs 28 to Rs 34. The one-kg curd pack now costs Rs 68, compared to the earlier price of Rs 54.

Bus Fares Also Rise

The increase in Nandini milk prices was followed by a revision in public transport fares in Karnataka. The revised bus fares too came into effect from November 4 midnight.

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh had said that all four state transport corporations were facing losses due to rising diesel prices, employee salaries and other operating expenses. The fare revision was intended to reduce the financial burden on the corporations.