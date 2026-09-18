ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Camp's Nandigram Bypoll Candidate Withdraws Nomination After Meeting Suvendu Adhikari

Mamata camp candidate for Nandigram, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, and her husband meeting CM Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna ( Special Arrangement )

Kolkata: In another dramatic turn in the Trinamool Congress' internal battle, Mamata Banerjee camp's Nandigram bypoll candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination on Friday, a day before the deadline.

The development came hours after the Election Commission assigned the Mamata Banerjee-led faction a new party name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls, effectively ending its immediate claim to the Trinamool Congress' traditional identity.

Pradhan Dey, a teacher who had been fielded by the Mamata camp from Nandigram, met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday afternoon, accompanied by her husband Satyajit.

Photographs of the meeting sparked fresh speculation in the political circles. Sources close to Sanchita initially claimed she had gone merely to seek the Chief Minister's blessings and subsequently, she withdrew her nomination. Sanchita, however, did not clarify the reasons behind her decision.