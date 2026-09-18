Mamata Camp's Nandigram Bypoll Candidate Withdraws Nomination After Meeting Suvendu Adhikari
Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination, leaving the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress without a candidate in Nandigram, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Kolkata: In another dramatic turn in the Trinamool Congress' internal battle, Mamata Banerjee camp's Nandigram bypoll candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination on Friday, a day before the deadline.
The development came hours after the Election Commission assigned the Mamata Banerjee-led faction a new party name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls, effectively ending its immediate claim to the Trinamool Congress' traditional identity.
Pradhan Dey, a teacher who had been fielded by the Mamata camp from Nandigram, met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday afternoon, accompanied by her husband Satyajit.
Photographs of the meeting sparked fresh speculation in the political circles. Sources close to Sanchita initially claimed she had gone merely to seek the Chief Minister's blessings and subsequently, she withdrew her nomination. Sanchita, however, did not clarify the reasons behind her decision.
Sanchita had been announced as Mamata camp's candidate for the Nandigram seat on September 13 while the Ritabrata faction had fielded Mohammad Eteshamul Haque. Consequently, the contest in Nandigram had taken on a unique dimension due to the presence of two candidates from rival factions of the same party. Compounding this complexity, the Election Commission on Thursday issued an interim order freezing the 'All India Trinamool Congress' name and the 'flower and grass' symbol.
On the other hand, BJP has fielded Hashirani Rath, mother of Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead, as its candidate in Nandigram.
Campaigning for the October 6 bye-election is currently underway. Mamata camp had been preparing for the contest in Nandigram in its own way but after Sanchita's withdrew from the electoral fray, the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress has been effectively left without a candidate in the high-profile Nandigram seat.
Finally, Mamata camp lost its original symbol and name, and within hours of securing a new name and symbol, its candidate from Nandigram stepped down.
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