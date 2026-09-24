ETV Bharat / state

'Is Suvendu Roaming Freely But Milan In Jail Because He Didn't Switch Parties?' Nandigram Bypoll Candidate's Wife Slams Bengal CM

Kolkata: Hours after the Calcutta High Court granted relief to Congress's Nandigram Assembly bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan on Thursday, his wife, Arpita Pradhan, asked whether he is being punished because he didn't switch parties while others involved in the case, including West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, have been spared.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Arpita said, "He (Suvendu Adhikari) too was involved back then. So, how is the Chief Minister roaming freely? How are others who switched parties like him also roaming freely? Is my husband in jail simply because he didn't switch parties?"

Highlighting the allegations against her husband, the prolonged legal struggle, and the family's suffering, she pleaded, "May nobody else face punishment like my husband without having committed any crime."

Milan was arrested in connection with the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement. Arpita alleged that Suvendu was an active participant alongside her husband during the same movement but was moving freely.

"I don't know much about politics. But my husband has been associated with the Congress since his college days and has maintained his love and respect for the party. While many acquaintances switched parties out of fear or greed, he remained steadfast in his stance. That is why the party nominated him as a candidate."

Referring to the 19-year-old Nandigram case, Arpita said Milan had stood by the local people and participated in the movement at that time. She alleged that her husband has been implicated in a false case based on events from that period.