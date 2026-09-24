'Is Suvendu Roaming Freely But Milan In Jail Because He Didn't Switch Parties?' Nandigram Bypoll Candidate's Wife Slams Bengal CM
Arpita alleges her husband was wrongfully jailed in false case related to Nandigram movement while Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent leader of the movement roamed freely.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Kolkata: Hours after the Calcutta High Court granted relief to Congress's Nandigram Assembly bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan on Thursday, his wife, Arpita Pradhan, asked whether he is being punished because he didn't switch parties while others involved in the case, including West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, have been spared.
Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Arpita said, "He (Suvendu Adhikari) too was involved back then. So, how is the Chief Minister roaming freely? How are others who switched parties like him also roaming freely? Is my husband in jail simply because he didn't switch parties?"
Highlighting the allegations against her husband, the prolonged legal struggle, and the family's suffering, she pleaded, "May nobody else face punishment like my husband without having committed any crime."
Milan was arrested in connection with the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement. Arpita alleged that Suvendu was an active participant alongside her husband during the same movement but was moving freely.
"I don't know much about politics. But my husband has been associated with the Congress since his college days and has maintained his love and respect for the party. While many acquaintances switched parties out of fear or greed, he remained steadfast in his stance. That is why the party nominated him as a candidate."
Referring to the 19-year-old Nandigram case, Arpita said Milan had stood by the local people and participated in the movement at that time. She alleged that her husband has been implicated in a false case based on events from that period.
Referring to Suvendu, Arpita said, "Those who are truly guilty are roaming freely so why is my husband in jail? We have a child who is unable to attend school. I simply do not know how to cope with this situation."
Arpita emphasised that her husband has always shared a strong bond with the people of Medinipur. "People of all ages in the area love my husband. How could such a person be in jail on murder charges? If Milan Pradhan has committed any crime, let the evidence be produced," she added.
Prakash Joshi, AICC in-charge for West Bengal, claimed that Milan was arrested in a new case despite a Calcutta High Court order. The court had previously granted him protection against arrest regarding existing cases during the election period. Subsequently, he was arrested in connection with a case in Khejuri. The BJP government has resorted to extreme levels of oppression, Joshi said.
Extending his support for Arpita and acknowledging the family's current crisis, state Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar said they would approach the High Court accompanied by Arpita.
Meanwhile Arpita is set to begin her campaigning at the Nandigram market on Friday. After this, she will visit Milan's parents.
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