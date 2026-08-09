Nandankanan Zoological Park In Odisha's Bhubaneswar All Set To Welcome Iconic Red Kangaroo
Besides the Red Kangaroo, Cheetahs and African Zebras will add to the diversity of the zoo, reports Bikash Das.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Red Kangaroo, Australia's largest and one of its most iconic marsupials, is set to become the latest attraction at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.
Known for its powerful leap, distinctive pouch, strong hind legs and long tail, the Red Kangaroo is found in the arid and semi-arid regions of Australia. A special enclosure has been made for the Red Kangaroo in the zoo and it will be called 'Australian Adventure'.
Pradeep Mirase, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park said, an agreement was signed by the government with an agency on August 1 to bring the Red Kangaroo to the zoo. He said the agency will facilitate the transport of the Red Kangaroo, Cheetahs and African Zebras to the zoo from other states and abroad.
"For this, the necessary no-objection certificate is required by the Central Zoo Authority and the process of bringing the animals will start after it is obtained," Mirase said. He said the animals will brought into the zoo before its foundation day in December.
Mirase said a special enclosures have also been made for the Cheetahs and the African Zebras in the park. The cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952. Subsequently, under Project Cheetah, cheetahs were brought from Namibia in 2022 and their reintroduction to India began. Later, cheetahs were brought from South Africa and Botswana.
According to former Central Zoo Authority member Anup Nayak, CZA permission is vital for exchange of animals within zoos or for bringing animals from abroad.
The Red Kangaroo, Australia’s largest and most iconic marsupial, is set to arrive at Nandankanan. Known for its powerful leaps and unique pouch, this fascinating species will soon be a new attraction at the zoo.@CMO_Odisha @PCCFWL_Odisha @ForestDeptt @CZA_Delhi @pradeepmirase pic.twitter.com/iKcDKewCon— NANDANKANAN ZOOLOGICAL PARK (@ddnandankanan) August 5, 2026
Established in 1960, Nandankanan Zoological Park is one of the major tourist attractions of Odisha. Now, plans are underway to transform it into a more modern and world-class wildlife destination. Along with enclosures like natural habitats for animals, advanced animal care systems, modern research and conservation facilities, infrastructure for tourists is also being developed at the zoo.
Also Read
Nandankanan Zoo Takes Special Measures To Protect Animals From Intense Summer Heat