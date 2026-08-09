ETV Bharat / state

Nandankanan Zoological Park In Odisha's Bhubaneswar All Set To Welcome Iconic Red Kangaroo

Bhubaneswar: The Red Kangaroo, Australia's largest and one of its most iconic marsupials, is set to become the latest attraction at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

Known for its powerful leap, distinctive pouch, strong hind legs and long tail, the Red Kangaroo is found in the arid and semi-arid regions of Australia. A special enclosure has been made for the Red Kangaroo in the zoo and it will be called 'Australian Adventure'.

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Pradeep Mirase, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park said, an agreement was signed by the government with an agency on August 1 to bring the Red Kangaroo to the zoo. He said the agency will facilitate the transport of the Red Kangaroo, Cheetahs and African Zebras to the zoo from other states and abroad.