Odisha: Nandankanan Plans Open Enclosure To Reduce Stress In Rescued Orangutans
Nandankanan authorities plan to shift the orangutans to a forest-like open enclosure after technical committee approval, while closely monitoring their health and behaviour.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park authorities are planning to shift five orangutan infants currently quarantined in a glass enclosure to an open enclosure designed to provide a more forest-like environment and help reduce their stress. The orangutans were rescued from Bhograi block in Odisha's Balasore district.
The proposal has been recommended to the technical committee, and the next step will be taken after receiving its approval.
The orangutans will continue to remain in quarantine inside the enclosure for some time even after being shifted to the open facility. Restrictions will remain in place for visitors during this period. Their health, behaviour and ability to adapt to the new environment are being continuously monitored by the Nandankanan authorities.
Of the five orangutans, one is currently unwell. The orangutan has been suffering from fever, which comes and goes at intervals. However, it is consuming food properly and is being closely monitored by the authorities. No medication is currently being administered for the fever. As the young orangutans are stressed, reducing their anxiety and stress has been identified as the first priority, the Nandankanan authorities said.
To help reduce their stress, the orangutans are being provided with different types of toys, swings and music therapy. They are also being made to listen to slow classical music.
The orangutans had also developed gastric problems, following which changes were made to their diet and care routine. Earlier, they were fed once every two hours, but they are now being given food at intervals of around three hours. Their diet includes fruits, milk and Lactogen.
The authorities are closely monitoring their food intake, behaviour and health-related changes. Special precautions are also being taken at the quarantine facility to prevent infections, particularly those spread by mosquitoes. Nets have been installed around the quarantine area to prevent mosquitoes from entering, while mosquito-control measures are also being carried out.
Orangutan infants normally stay with their mothers for seven to eight years. Providing mother-like care to the five infants after their separation from their mothers has become a major challenge for the Nandankanan authorities.
Along with food, fluids and medical care, special attention is being given to reducing their mental stress and helping them adapt to their new surroundings. The young orangutans are expected to require continuous care for at least two years.
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