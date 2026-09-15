ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Nandankanan Plans Open Enclosure To Reduce Stress In Rescued Orangutans

Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park authorities are planning to shift five orangutan infants currently quarantined in a glass enclosure to an open enclosure designed to provide a more forest-like environment and help reduce their stress. The orangutans were rescued from Bhograi block in Odisha's Balasore district.

The proposal has been recommended to the technical committee, and the next step will be taken after receiving its approval.

Rescued baby orangutans (ETV Bharat)

The orangutans will continue to remain in quarantine inside the enclosure for some time even after being shifted to the open facility. Restrictions will remain in place for visitors during this period. Their health, behaviour and ability to adapt to the new environment are being continuously monitored by the Nandankanan authorities.

Of the five orangutans, one is currently unwell. The orangutan has been suffering from fever, which comes and goes at intervals. However, it is consuming food properly and is being closely monitored by the authorities. No medication is currently being administered for the fever. As the young orangutans are stressed, reducing their anxiety and stress has been identified as the first priority, the Nandankanan authorities said.