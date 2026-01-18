Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra Cancelled This Year
The Yatra committee said the decision to cancel the Yatra was taken after taking several factors like lack of repairs in Himalayan region into consideration.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Chamoli: Uttarakhand's longest and most arduous pilgrimage, the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra, will not be held this year.
The pilgrimage, also known as the "Mahakumbh of the Himalayas," is led by the four-horned Chausinga (four-horned antelope). Rakesh Kunwar and Bhuvan Nautiyal, presidents of the Raj Jat Committee, in Karnaprayag said as necessary repair and other works in the Himalayan region has not yet been completed, the committee has decided to hold the pilgrimage next year.
"The date for next year's 2027 will be announced on January 23", they said. Nautiyal said, the vow ceremony, an integral part of the yatra will formally conclude in Nauti on January 23. "However, according to the calendar, this year the Raj Jat Yatra would have reached the high Himalayan regions on September 19 and 20. Heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions are expected during the period. Besides, due to the lack of necessary work at isolated locations, security and arrangements for the Yatra could pose a challenge," Kunwar said.
Nautiyal stated that several important proposals related to the Yatra will be sent to the government. "This is the first time that a formal resolution has been taken in accordance with the auspicious time for the Raj Jat Yatra," he said. Nautiyal said, "The proposed Raj Jat Yatra in 2026 was a concern from a logistical perspective. The Yatra has never been held exactly every 12 years, and conducting it under adverse conditions would have been risky."
The Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra is a 280 kilometre long trek that takes place every 12 years. The Yatra is not just a religious pilgrimage, but is considered the cultural soul of Uttarakhand. It is also known as the longest and most difficult pilgrimage on foot in the Himalayas.
Meanwhile, District Magistrate of Chamoli Gaurav Kumar said the Yatra committee has not yet informed the district administration of the decision to cancel the Yatra. "The district administration's job is to ensure the safe completion of the yatra, for which we are fully prepared," he said.
