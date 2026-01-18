ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra Cancelled This Year

Chamoli: Uttarakhand's longest and most arduous pilgrimage, the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra, will not be held this year.

The pilgrimage, also known as the "Mahakumbh of the Himalayas," is led by the four-horned Chausinga (four-horned antelope). Rakesh Kunwar and Bhuvan Nautiyal, presidents of the Raj Jat Committee, in Karnaprayag said as necessary repair and other works in the Himalayan region has not yet been completed, the committee has decided to hold the pilgrimage next year.

"The date for next year's 2027 will be announced on January 23", they said. Nautiyal said, the vow ceremony, an integral part of the yatra will formally conclude in Nauti on January 23. "However, according to the calendar, this year the Raj Jat Yatra would have reached the high Himalayan regions on September 19 and 20. Heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions are expected during the period. Besides, due to the lack of necessary work at isolated locations, security and arrangements for the Yatra could pose a challenge," Kunwar said.