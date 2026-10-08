ETV Bharat / state

Nana Patekar Played A Key Role In Establishing 'Naam Foundation' To Help Distressed Farmers

Mumbai: Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died following a cardiac arrest, played a key role in establishing the Naam Foundation to help the distressed farmers and their families in Maharashtra.

Patekar died in Dona Paula at the age of 75. Having grown up in a modest background, Nana Patekar was aware of the difficulties one faces in life. Her was not merely a legendary actor but also someone who was committed to social causes.

In September 2015, he co-founded the social organisation 'Naam Foundation' alongside Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure. Through this foundation, assistance is provided to farmers in drought-stricken regions of Maharashtra, particularly to the families of farmers who have died by suicide — especially in the Marathwada region.

The primary objective behind launching the organisation was to extend aid to drought-affected farmers across the state. The name 'Naam' was derived by combining the first letters of the founders' names: 'Na' from Nana Patekar and 'M' from Makarand Anaspure.

The foundation was established in response to the severity of the state's drought and the neglect of the farmers' distressed pleas for help.