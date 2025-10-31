ETV Bharat / state

'Namma Sarkara Namma Report Card': Citizens Review Karnataka Govt's Two-Year Performance

The programme, organized by CIVIC Bangalore at Hotel Paraag, coincided with the state’s Rajyotsava week and was presided over by retired bureaucrat TR Raghunandan.



The discussion featured journalist Shivasundar, economist Prof Vinod Vyasulu, and party representatives — E Sathyaprakash (Congress), Ashok KM Gowda (BJP), and HN Devaraju (JD-S). The session included an interaction with the press and audience on the government’s achievements and gaps.



'Congress Fulfills Guarantees, Lags on Other Promises'



CIVIC released two key reports — a Manifesto Report Card and a Sectoral Review — assessing the state government’s performance based on RTI data and public information. Of the 134 promises reviewed across eight sectors, the Congress government has fulfilled only 6.7 per cent, while 54.5 per cent remain uninitiated and 37.3 per cent are in progress.



Apart from the five guarantees — which have been fully implemented — only four hve been fulfilled. These include revising school textbooks, setting up charging stations at metro and bus hubs, introducing the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act (GBGA), and forming a welfare board for taxi and auto drivers. Two time-bound commitments — completing metro projects and filling school vacancies within a year — were marked as 'failed'.



Sectors such as Urban Development, Health, and Administration recorded the lowest progress, with up to 70 per cent of the promises yet to begin. Mining, Environment, and Bengaluru showed relatively higher activity but few completed outcomes.



'Governance Gaps Across Key Sectors'



The sectoral review highlighted contrasting patterns in governance. In agriculture, the government was praised for drought relief and schemes like 'Namma Millet Yojane' and 'Kissan Malls' but criticized for large-scale acquisition of fertile land and failure to reverse corporate-friendly land reforms.



In education, initiatives like free water and power for schools and plans for a State Education Policy were acknowledged, yet teacher vacancies (over 62,000) and low learning outcomes persist. The use of facial recognition for attendance also raised privacy concerns.



In health, despite schemes such as 'Gruha Arogya' and hospital upgrades, the 4 per cent budget allocation remains inadequate. Privatization of district hospitals under PPP models was flagged as a threat to affordable healthcare.



Environmental governance was called 'contradictory' with the government protecting some areas while allowing damaging projects in tiger reserves and reducing lake buffer zones. In labour, minimum wage reforms were appreciated, but fragmented laws for gig, domestic, and transport workers diluted social security coverage.



The report criticized Bengaluru’s governance for being centralized under the GBGA while city elections remain pending. It also warned against the city’s growing flood risk due to lake encroachments and unregulated construction. In rural development, the indefinite delay in panchayat elections has stalled Rs 19,000 crore in grants, weakening local governance and accountability.



'Political and Civic Responses'



Dr Raghunandan said the review aims to promote accountability and participatory governance' rather than criticism. Journalist Shivasundar described it as an exercise in truth-telling, while Prof. Vyasulu urged long-term policy reforms beyond welfare schemes.



Congress spokesperson E Sathyaprakash stated that many commitments are ongoing and 'will be completed within the government’s term'. BJP spokesperson Ashok KM Gowda accused the Congress of 'failing to deliver beyond rhetoric', and JD (S) leader HN Devaraju echoed that the government has 'over-promised and under-delivered.'



CIVIC concluded that while the Five Guarantees offer relief, the Rs 50,000 crore cost has strained state finances and diverted focus from foundational investments in education, health, and governance.