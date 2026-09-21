ETV Bharat / state

Names Of Marx, Lenin Will Be Removed From Kolkata Streets: Kartik Maharaj

Kolkata: Kartik Maharaj, chairman of the road renaming committee set up by the West Bengal government, on Monday said the names of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin are set to be permanently erased from the streets of Kolkata.

"Why keep them? What connection do they have with Bengali or Indian culture? What contribution have they made to us? Why should their names remain? All of these will be changed," he said while reviewing the initial scope of work at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) office.

He said names of eminent personalities associated with the country's history and the struggle for independence will be selected by the five-member committee, which has already received proposals for renaming various streets.

To ensure the committee members can collaborate on naming decisions rather than acting unilaterally, the government has allocated a dedicated room at the KMC. The members will meet once a week to finalise the proposed names through discussion before forwarding them to the Legislative Assembly.

Kartik Maharaj also announced that the 'Biswa Bangla Sarani' would be renamed after Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. The renaming initiative will also feature names ranging from revolutionaries, including Prafulla Chaki and Khudiram Bose, and spiritual figures to historical personalities.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said no roads in Bengal would bear the names of foreigners and formed the panel under the chairmanship of Swami Pradiptananda, known as Kartik Maharaj.