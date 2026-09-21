Names Of Marx, Lenin Will Be Removed From Kolkata Streets: Kartik Maharaj
The chairman of the road renaming committee set up by the Bengal government said names of revolutionaries, spiritual figures and historical personalities will be considered.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Kolkata: Kartik Maharaj, chairman of the road renaming committee set up by the West Bengal government, on Monday said the names of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin are set to be permanently erased from the streets of Kolkata.
"Why keep them? What connection do they have with Bengali or Indian culture? What contribution have they made to us? Why should their names remain? All of these will be changed," he said while reviewing the initial scope of work at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) office.
He said names of eminent personalities associated with the country's history and the struggle for independence will be selected by the five-member committee, which has already received proposals for renaming various streets.
To ensure the committee members can collaborate on naming decisions rather than acting unilaterally, the government has allocated a dedicated room at the KMC. The members will meet once a week to finalise the proposed names through discussion before forwarding them to the Legislative Assembly.
Kartik Maharaj also announced that the 'Biswa Bangla Sarani' would be renamed after Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. The renaming initiative will also feature names ranging from revolutionaries, including Prafulla Chaki and Khudiram Bose, and spiritual figures to historical personalities.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said no roads in Bengal would bear the names of foreigners and formed the panel under the chairmanship of Swami Pradiptananda, known as Kartik Maharaj.
Since then, the opposition has voiced concerns about the potential renaming of several streets, including Lenin Sarani. The Left parties have voiced strong opposition to the removal of the names of Lenin and Marx.
"If the BJP appoints its own people to the road-naming committee instead of historians or eminent personalities, such things are bound to happen. Marx and Lenin are renowned worldwide for championing the cause of the poor. Before long, they might remove the names of Galileo and Copernicus on similar grounds. Will their names then be dropped from the academic curriculum as well?" CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta said.
Congress leader Arghya Gana said the incident is proof of the kind of politics the BJP is practising — politics that kills democracy.
"They have appointed a deeply religious individual to the role, who is supposedly going to decide on changing the names of roads that have long honoured various luminaries and eminent figures. Who is he to make such a decision? Let him first state what contributions he has made to the state," he added.
The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress has also echoed similar sentiment. Trinamool MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said roads were named after sages, seers, and eminent personalities from around the world to honour them.
"However, this decision would confine the scope to within the country's borders. Marx and Lenin are globally renowned figures. Changing the names of the streets associated with them would not be right," he added.
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