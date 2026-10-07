ETV Bharat / state

Names Of 350 Villagers Missing From Voters List In Alwar, SDM Assures Action

Alwar: A peculiar case has emerged from Rajasthan's Alwar, where the names of 350 residents of Ravandevra village are missing from the voters list.

They discovered this anomaly during the recently held local body elections, when they were turned away from polling stations. Villagers said they had long been registered in the electoral rolls for the urban area and had been voting in municipal elections since 2014.

Upon reaching the polling station for Ward 26, they learned that their names had been removed from the voters list. Subsequently, when they frantically searched for their names in the voters list for the panchayat area, no record was found there either.

The villagers claim their names were deleted without any prior notice. Although their area was merged into the rural zone following a delimitation, their names should have been transferred to the voters list for the panchayat area —a step that was never taken.

Vijay Singh Gurjar, a resident of Ravandevra, said that when the villagers reached out to the SDM over the matter, the official had assured them that an investigation would be conducted and necessary action taken. However, the situation remains unresolved even after several days. "I have been making repeated visits to the SDM office for the past eight days," he added.

Another villager, Vijay Singh Gurjar, alleged that no Booth Level Officer (BLO) visited the village following the delimitation exercise. Consequently, they received no information regarding the voter list.