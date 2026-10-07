Names Of 350 Villagers Missing From Voters List In Alwar, SDM Assures Action
Residents of Ravandevra village said they came to know about this anomaly during the recently held local body polls, and they weren't issued any notice.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Alwar: A peculiar case has emerged from Rajasthan's Alwar, where the names of 350 residents of Ravandevra village are missing from the voters list.
They discovered this anomaly during the recently held local body elections, when they were turned away from polling stations. Villagers said they had long been registered in the electoral rolls for the urban area and had been voting in municipal elections since 2014.
Upon reaching the polling station for Ward 26, they learned that their names had been removed from the voters list. Subsequently, when they frantically searched for their names in the voters list for the panchayat area, no record was found there either.
The villagers claim their names were deleted without any prior notice. Although their area was merged into the rural zone following a delimitation, their names should have been transferred to the voters list for the panchayat area —a step that was never taken.
Vijay Singh Gurjar, a resident of Ravandevra, said that when the villagers reached out to the SDM over the matter, the official had assured them that an investigation would be conducted and necessary action taken. However, the situation remains unresolved even after several days. "I have been making repeated visits to the SDM office for the past eight days," he added.
Another villager, Vijay Singh Gurjar, alleged that no Booth Level Officer (BLO) visited the village following the delimitation exercise. Consequently, they received no information regarding the voter list.
"Upon contacting officials, I was informed that my area had likely been shifted to the rural zone due to boundary changes. Subsequently, the villagers searched for their names in the Panchayat-level voter list but found no record there either," he added.
He argued that if their area was excluded from the urban local body's limits following delimitation, the process of transferring their names to the appropriate electoral roll should have been completed.
"Once the name of a voter is removed from the electoral roll of a specific area, it is essential that the name be added to the list of the corresponding area to ensure they are not deprived of their right to vote," he added.
Ramkumar, a villager, warned that if the problem faced by them is not addressed promptly, the entire village — along with their livestock — would stage a sit-in protest at the mini secretariat.
Alwar SDM Madhav Bhardwaj said the matter has come to his attention and detailed information is being gathered. "Action will be taken in accordance with rules prescribed by the Election Commission," he added.
The district collector has also reportedly assured them that names would be added to the voter list.
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