Jharkhand: SIR Notices Leave Thousands Of Married Women Confused Over 'Kumari' To 'Devi' Name Change
The resulting mismatch with the 2003 electoral roll has triggered notices during the SIR verification process, reports Bhuvan Kishore Jha.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Ranchi: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Jharkhand has left thousands of married women facing verification notices due to changes in the titles attached to their names after marriage.
Many women were listed as ‘Kumari’ in voter records prepared before their marriage at their parental homes. After marriage, their names were entered in electoral rolls at their marital homes with the title ‘Devi’. The resulting mismatch with the 2003 electoral roll has triggered notices during the SIR verification process.
Officials and booth-level officers (BLOs) said such title changes can result in a voter's name being flagged as a mismatch. The affected voters have been asked to appear before the concerned authorities and submit documentary evidence, including through Form 8, to establish their identity and details.
One such case is that of Sunita from Pundag, who said ‘Kumari’ had been attached to her name in earlier records but was changed to ‘Devi’ when she registered as a voter in Ranchi after marriage. She has submitted documents in response to the notice.
Similarly, voters who face discrepancies in their own names or those of their parents in comparison with the 2003 electoral roll have been asked to provide supporting documents.
Over 63 Lakh Voters Under Verification
More than 63 lakh voters in Jharkhand have been identified for verification during the ongoing SIR exercise. Of these, 45,55,227 voters fall under the category of ‘logical discrepancy’, according to the information cited by officials.
The category includes cases where names do not match earlier electoral records, discrepancies exist in the name of the voter or parents, differences in date of birth are found, or a voter appears in electoral rolls at multiple locations.
Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said voters falling under the ‘no-map’ or ‘logical discrepancy’ categories in the draft electoral roll are being heard at the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) level. Notices are being issued to obtain the required documents, after which orders will be passed based on the evidence and facts submitted.
Claims and Objections Till September 15
The Election Commission has fixed September 15 as the deadline for filing claims and objections. Voters receiving notices have been given a period to appear before the concerned authority with supporting documents.
If a voter does not appear in response to the first notice, a second notice will be issued before a decision is taken by the concerned election registration authority.
The exercise has particularly highlighted the difficulties faced by married women whose names and titles changed after marriage, even though their identity and family details remain otherwise consistent.
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