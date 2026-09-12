ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: SIR Notices Leave Thousands Of Married Women Confused Over 'Kumari' To 'Devi' Name Change

The SIR in Jharkhand has left thousands of married women facing verification notices due to changes in the titles attached to their names after marriage. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Jharkhand has left thousands of married women facing verification notices due to changes in the titles attached to their names after marriage.

Many women were listed as ‘Kumari’ in voter records prepared before their marriage at their parental homes. After marriage, their names were entered in electoral rolls at their marital homes with the title ‘Devi’. The resulting mismatch with the 2003 electoral roll has triggered notices during the SIR verification process.

Officials and booth-level officers (BLOs) said such title changes can result in a voter's name being flagged as a mismatch. The affected voters have been asked to appear before the concerned authorities and submit documentary evidence, including through Form 8, to establish their identity and details.

One such case is that of Sunita from Pundag, who said ‘Kumari’ had been attached to her name in earlier records but was changed to ‘Devi’ when she registered as a voter in Ranchi after marriage. She has submitted documents in response to the notice.

Similarly, voters who face discrepancies in their own names or those of their parents in comparison with the 2003 electoral roll have been asked to provide supporting documents.

Over 63 Lakh Voters Under Verification

BLOs said 'Kumari' to 'Devi' title changes can result in a voter's name being flagged as a mismatch. (ETV Bharat)

More than 63 lakh voters in Jharkhand have been identified for verification during the ongoing SIR exercise. Of these, 45,55,227 voters fall under the category of ‘logical discrepancy’, according to the information cited by officials.