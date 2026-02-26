ETV Bharat / state

Name Of Political Party Will Be Officially Announced Within A Week: V K Sasikala

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Thursday said the name of her proposed political party will be officially announced within a week, even as she asserted that the outfit would play a decisive role in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

The announcement comes just two days after Sasikala, the former confidante of late J Jayalalithaa, formally ended her nine-year political hiatus by unveiling a new party flag during a public meeting at Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district, coinciding with Jayalalithaa’s 78th birth anniversary.

"The name of her party will be revealed within a week. We are holding talks regarding an alliance, and it will culminate in a good decision," Sasikala told reporters at the Chennai airport.

Asked about the limited time available to build a party apparatus before the state goes to the polls in a few months, she said that the people of Tamil Nadu know her well and there would be no difficulty in reaching the electorate.