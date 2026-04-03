Nambike Nakshe Completes One Year, Streamlines Building Plan Approvals In Bengaluru With 82% Clearance Rate
Officials from the Town Planning Department of the GBA said that the system has streamlined approvals, reduced delays, and enhanced transparency in the process.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Nambike Nakshe digital building plan approval system that was introduced by the Karnataka government with the slogan “Your Building Licence at Your Doorstep,” has completed one year this month.
Officials from the Town Planning Department of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said that the system has streamlined approvals, reduced delays, and enhanced transparency in the process.
A total of 15,867 applications for building licence plan certificates (T&V) have been received so far. Of these, 12,998 have been approved, while 280 fresh applications and 149 resubmitted cases are pending. Additionally, 1,836 applications were marked as shortfall and 603 were rejected. This makes an approval rate of around 82%.
The scheme was introduced to replace the earlier manual system with a fully digital workflow. Architects now submit building plans online along with required documents and site coordinates.
Additional Director, Town Planning Department, GBA , Girish said, “The system is designed to make approvals simple and time-bound. Once the plan is uploaded, it is automatically routed for scrutiny and verification.”
Applications pass through a case-tracking system before reaching the revenue and engineering sections.
“The system has cut down the need for repeated visits and follow-ups. The tracking feature allows both us and our clients to stay updated without depending on third parties,” said architect Nooruddin.
A key feature of the platform is “deemed approval,” under which applications are automatically cleared if officials fail to act within 15 days. “The system monitors timelines. If there is no response within the stipulated period, approval is granted automatically and later reviewed at higher levels,” a junior official said.
The scheme currently applies only to residential plots up to 50×80 feet. Officials said that larger residential or commercial projects require multiple clearances and are not covered under this simplified system.
Architect Ashwin Prasanna said the platform works efficiently for smaller projects. “Since the requirements are limited, approvals are faster. Clear guidelines and digital submissions have made the process more predictable,” he said.
Officials agree that the transition has not been without challenges. “At times, applications may be routed to the wrong section, but such issues are corrected quickly,” the official added.
“The ability to track applications, check remarks and resubmit documents has made the process more transparent for both professionals and clients,” Civil engineer Ateeb Ahmed said.
Applicants can track their submissions through mobile updates and access approved documents via QR codes. The platform also provides detailed status reports, including notes on deficiencies and required corrections.
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