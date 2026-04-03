ETV Bharat / state

Nambike Nakshe Completes One Year, Streamlines Building Plan Approvals In Bengaluru With 82% Clearance Rate

Bengaluru: The Nambike Nakshe digital building plan approval system that was introduced by the Karnataka government with the slogan “Your Building Licence at Your Doorstep,” has completed one year this month.

Officials from the Town Planning Department of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said that the system has streamlined approvals, reduced delays, and enhanced transparency in the process.

A total of 15,867 applications for building licence plan certificates (T&V) have been received so far. Of these, 12,998 have been approved, while 280 fresh applications and 149 resubmitted cases are pending. Additionally, 1,836 applications were marked as shortfall and 603 were rejected. This makes an approval rate of around 82%.

Nambike Nakshe Completes One Year, Streamlines Building Plan Approvals In Bengaluru With 82% Clearance Rate (ETV Bharat)

The scheme was introduced to replace the earlier manual system with a fully digital workflow. Architects now submit building plans online along with required documents and site coordinates.

Additional Director, Town Planning Department, GBA , Girish said, “The system is designed to make approvals simple and time-bound. Once the plan is uploaded, it is automatically routed for scrutiny and verification.”

Applications pass through a case-tracking system before reaching the revenue and engineering sections.