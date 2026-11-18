Nalco Inks With Russia's RUSAL To Extract Scandium From Red Mud
The collaboration is expected to facilitate technical knowledge exchange and help evaluate viable technologies and processes for extracting scandium from red mud. reports Minati Singha.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at strengthening India’s access to critical minerals, National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russian aluminum major RUSAL to explore opportunities for recovering scandium from red mud, a by-product of alumina production.
The agreement was signed on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 44th International Conference and Exhibition of ICSOBA 2026 in Bengaluru. The collaboration is expected to facilitate technical knowledge exchange and help evaluate viable technologies and processes for extracting scandium from red mud.
The MoU was signed in the presence of NALCO Chairman-cum-Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh, Director (Projects and Technical) Jagdish Arora, RUSAL Technical Director Viktor Mann and senior officials of both organizations.
Red mud, generated during the alumina production process, is generally treated as an industrial residue. However, it also contains valuable elements that offer opportunities for resource recovery. Extracting scandium from this waste material could open up avenues for better utilization of industrial by-products while strengthening the critical mineral supply chain.
Marking a key milestone in critical mineral recovery, NALCO and #RUSAL signed an MoU on the sidelines of #ICSOBA2026 in #Bengaluru to collaborate on extracting #scandium from Red Mud. The partnership is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange and evaluation of viable pathways in the critical minerals sector. Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, @CMDNALCO, Shri Jagdish Arora, Director (P&T), #NALCO, and Mr Viktor Mann, Technical Director, RUSAL. Senior officials of both organisations were notably present on the occasion. @kishanreddybjp @satishdubeyy @MinesMinIndia @DPE_GoI @mygovindia @AroraJagdish #CriticalMinerals #AluminiumIndustry— NALCO (@NALCO_India) November 17, 2026
RUSAL, one of the leading companies in the global aluminum industry and the world’s largest producer of low-carbon aluminium, has already developed technology for extracting scandium from red mud.
The partnership is expected to provide Nalco an opportunity to explore technological cooperation with RUSAL and assess the feasibility of adopting suitable recovery methods.
Nalco is also setting up a pilot plant for gallium recovery from red mud at Damanjodi in collaboration with BARC and other institutions. Initiatives are also underway to recover rare earth elements, alumina, and ferro titanium from red mud and fly ash in collaboration with research institutions
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