ETV Bharat / state

Nalco Inks With Russia's RUSAL To Extract Scandium From Red Mud

Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at strengthening India’s access to critical minerals, National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russian aluminum major RUSAL to explore opportunities for recovering scandium from red mud, a by-product of alumina production.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 44th International Conference and Exhibition of ICSOBA 2026 in Bengaluru. The collaboration is expected to facilitate technical knowledge exchange and help evaluate viable technologies and processes for extracting scandium from red mud.

The MoU was signed in the presence of NALCO Chairman-cum-Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh, Director (Projects and Technical) Jagdish Arora, RUSAL Technical Director Viktor Mann and senior officials of both organizations.

Red mud, generated during the alumina production process, is generally treated as an industrial residue. However, it also contains valuable elements that offer opportunities for resource recovery. Extracting scandium from this waste material could open up avenues for better utilization of industrial by-products while strengthening the critical mineral supply chain.

RUSAL, one of the leading companies in the global aluminum industry and the world’s largest producer of low-carbon aluminium, has already developed technology for extracting scandium from red mud.