ETV Bharat / state

Nalanda Youth Team Hepls Patients Get Blood In Medical Emergencies

Nalanda: There are many ways one can serve the country. And for a group of young people in Bihar's Nalanda district, saving lives by arranging blood for patients in critical need is another way of serving the country.

On National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, ETV Bharat reached out to Kamran Ashrafi and his team of Nalanda Blood Group for their exemplary community service. For several years, the group has been helping patients arrange blood free of cost.

The initiative began from Ashrafi's personal experience. In 2014, he took his ailing father, Azmat Mahmood, to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). His father was suffering from kidney failure, and doctors said he needed two to three units of blood.

Nalanda Youth Team Hepls Patients Get Blood In Medical Emergencies (ETV Bharat)

"I called dozens of relatives and friends, but only one or two people were willing to donate. We had to buy blood in an emergency and paid around Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. Even then, the required blood could not be arranged on time and in the required quantity. My father died during this period," Ashrafi said.

The experience motivated him to work towards creating an organised blood-donation network in Nalanda.

According to Ashrafi, when the initiative began, there was little organised activity around blood donation in Nalanda. The group gradually expanded its network, with members now operating across Bihar and several other parts of India.

The network also has connections in neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. During the COVID-19 period in 2019, when blood shortages became a major concern, the initiative took shape with just five people. The number of active members has since increased.

Nalanda Youth Team Hepls Patients Get Blood In Medical Emergencies (ETV Bharat)

Ashrafi said the group's objective is to ensure that patients do not have to pay to arrange blood during medical emergencies. The team has assisted patients in several medical emergencies, including cases involving childbirth, surgery, and severe blood loss.

Sangeeta Devi, whose daughter had gone to a private clinic in Biharsharif for delivery, said doctors informed the family that the newborn required a unit of blood. The group members helped arrange the required blood

The group primarily uses social media to respond to blood requirements. When a request is received from a patient's family, members identify an appropriate donor and coordinate with the hospital.

The team has over 20 active members, according to Ashrafi. Members have travelled to different parts of Bihar and even Kolkata to donate blood when required.