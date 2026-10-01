Nalanda Youth Team Hepls Patients Get Blood In Medical Emergencies
On National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, ETV Bharat reached out to Kamran Ashrafi and his team of Nalanda Blood Group for their exemplary community service
Published : October 1, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Nalanda: There are many ways one can serve the country. And for a group of young people in Bihar's Nalanda district, saving lives by arranging blood for patients in critical need is another way of serving the country.
On National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, ETV Bharat reached out to Kamran Ashrafi and his team of Nalanda Blood Group for their exemplary community service. For several years, the group has been helping patients arrange blood free of cost.
The initiative began from Ashrafi's personal experience. In 2014, he took his ailing father, Azmat Mahmood, to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). His father was suffering from kidney failure, and doctors said he needed two to three units of blood.
"I called dozens of relatives and friends, but only one or two people were willing to donate. We had to buy blood in an emergency and paid around Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. Even then, the required blood could not be arranged on time and in the required quantity. My father died during this period," Ashrafi said.
The experience motivated him to work towards creating an organised blood-donation network in Nalanda.
According to Ashrafi, when the initiative began, there was little organised activity around blood donation in Nalanda. The group gradually expanded its network, with members now operating across Bihar and several other parts of India.
The network also has connections in neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. During the COVID-19 period in 2019, when blood shortages became a major concern, the initiative took shape with just five people. The number of active members has since increased.
Ashrafi said the group's objective is to ensure that patients do not have to pay to arrange blood during medical emergencies. The team has assisted patients in several medical emergencies, including cases involving childbirth, surgery, and severe blood loss.
Sangeeta Devi, whose daughter had gone to a private clinic in Biharsharif for delivery, said doctors informed the family that the newborn required a unit of blood. The group members helped arrange the required blood
The group primarily uses social media to respond to blood requirements. When a request is received from a patient's family, members identify an appropriate donor and coordinate with the hospital.
The team has over 20 active members, according to Ashrafi. Members have travelled to different parts of Bihar and even Kolkata to donate blood when required.
Ashrafi himself has donated blood 13 times - 12 times as whole blood and once as single-donor platelets (SDP). The group members also bear their own travel expenses when they need to reach patients or blood banks in other cities.
Ashrafi said the group follows the necessary eligibility and safety requirements for blood donation. Donors must be at least 18 years old, weigh more than 45 kg, and have a haemoglobin level above 12.5, according to the group's stated criteria.
The team also keeps the relevant doctor's request letter and Aadhaar card details as documentation to maintain transparency in the process. Apart from blood donation, the members distribute blankets to people in need in winter, while in the summer, they arrange drinking water.
Ashrafi works as a customer service agent at Patna airport and has completed his graduation in Physics Honours. He said his family has supported his involvement in the initiative.
Mohammad Abid Ali, a resident of Jana village under Asthawan police station, became involved with the group after his mother underwent open-heart surgery in 2023.
Doctors had told the family that six units of blood could be required during the operation. "Only one or two friends were willing to donate. That day, I realised that if we expect others to help us when we need blood, we must also take the initiative to donate ourselves. I donated blood for the first time for my mother," Abid said.
His family initially discouraged him from donating blood. However, after he donated successfully without experiencing any health problems, their concerns subsided. "The satisfaction of becoming a reason for someone's smile and then smiling yourself cannot be described in words," he said.
Mohammad Raja, a resident of Pakki Talab, also sought the team's assistance when his niece, Asfi Falak, fell from the roof of a house. She was initially admitted to Sadar Hospital and was later shifted to a private clinic in a critical condition. Doctors found that her blood levels had dropped. Raja contacted his friend Kamran Ashrafi, who arranged two units of blood. After the operation, another unit was required, and the team arranged that as well.
"Today, my child is completely healthy and has no problems. This is very good work done in the spirit of humanity. Whenever we get an opportunity, we will also be ready to support this initiative," Raja said.
Zarina Khatoon of Biharsharif's Khankah locality said her daughter, Sadia Khatoon, also received timely assistance from the team.
Doctors at Sadar Hospital informed the family that Sadia had a severe blood shortage and needed an immediate transfusion. However, no donor was available in the family.
Zarina contacted Ashrafi, who was in Patna at the time. He sent team member Sagar Kumar, who arranged blood from Jeevan Jyoti Blood Bank.
"The blood was brought at around 9 PM and transfused to my daughter. It helped save her life. During that difficult time, the team came forward like angels and gave my daughter a new lease of life," Zarina said.
Ashrafi and his team say their primary objective is to ensure that people in need do not have to purchase blood during medical emergencies. The network has volunteers handling different responsibilities, including social media management, donor coordination, and publicity. Some women volunteers also contribute remotely through designing and promotional work.
Ashrafi has received more than a dozen awards for his work in blood donation. These include honours at events in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Sasaram, as well as recognition from public officials and social organisations. The team relies on voluntary donors and community coordination to connect patients with blood when they need it most.
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