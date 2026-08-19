ETV Bharat / state

Nalanda School Principal Suspended, Three Cooks Removed After 34 Children Fall Ill

Nalanda: The Bihar Education Department has taken action after 34 children fell ill following a mid-day meal at a government school in Nalanda district, amid allegations that detergent powder was mixed into the food instead of salt.

The district education officer has suspended the principal of Parasi Middle School, Shailendra Kumar Singh, while three cooks including Mantu Devi, Sharda Devi and Neepu Devi have been removed from their positions. The action was taken after prima facie negligence and allegations were found to have been established.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Middle School, Parasi, in Noorsarai block. A total of 34 children including 17 boys and 17 girls, reportedly fell ill after eating the mid-day meal.

The children were taken to the Model Hospital in Bihar Sharif for treatment. After receiving medical care under doctors’ supervision, their condition improved and they were discharged into the custody of their families.

“Prima facie, negligence has been found on the part of all four. The three cooks of Parasi Middle School have been removed, while the headmaster has been suspended,” said Nalanda District Education Officer Hemchandra.

The department has also sought explanations from the Block Resource Person and the District Programme Manager in connection with the incident.

Education department has not responded to the detergent powder claim. Officials said it would be premature to reach a conclusion until the medical report is received. The department is conducting an investigation, and further action will be taken based on the findings.