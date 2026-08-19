Nalanda School Principal Suspended, Three Cooks Removed After 34 Children Fall Ill
A total of 34 children including 17 boys and 17 girls, reportedly fell ill after eating the mid-day meal.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Nalanda: The Bihar Education Department has taken action after 34 children fell ill following a mid-day meal at a government school in Nalanda district, amid allegations that detergent powder was mixed into the food instead of salt.
The district education officer has suspended the principal of Parasi Middle School, Shailendra Kumar Singh, while three cooks including Mantu Devi, Sharda Devi and Neepu Devi have been removed from their positions. The action was taken after prima facie negligence and allegations were found to have been established.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at Middle School, Parasi, in Noorsarai block. A total of 34 children including 17 boys and 17 girls, reportedly fell ill after eating the mid-day meal.
The children were taken to the Model Hospital in Bihar Sharif for treatment. After receiving medical care under doctors’ supervision, their condition improved and they were discharged into the custody of their families.
“Prima facie, negligence has been found on the part of all four. The three cooks of Parasi Middle School have been removed, while the headmaster has been suspended,” said Nalanda District Education Officer Hemchandra.
The department has also sought explanations from the Block Resource Person and the District Programme Manager in connection with the incident.
Education department has not responded to the detergent powder claim. Officials said it would be premature to reach a conclusion until the medical report is received. The department is conducting an investigation, and further action will be taken based on the findings.
Officials said 132 children, two teachers and two cooks had consumed the food served at the school. The fact that only 34 children fell ill is also being examined as part of the investigation. Officials said the medical report and other evidence would help establish what caused the children to fall ill.
The department has directed the Noorsarai Block Education Officer to take necessary action and has also filed an FIR in connection with the incident.
Following the incident, parents and residents of Parasi village protested at the school on Wednesday and refused to send their children to classes. They demanded strict action against those responsible.
Noorsarai police station in-charge Arvind Kumar reached the school along with a police team after receiving information about the protest. The mid-day meal served at the school is supplied by the Ekta Shakti Foundation from its centralised kitchen in Ramghat, Nagarnausa.
According to available information, the central kitchen supplies meals every day to around 23,000 children across 206 schools. These include 123 schools in Chandi block, 76 in Nagarnausa and seven in Noorsarai.
While the Education Department has taken immediate action against the school principal and cooks, the exact reason why the 34 children fell ill remains under investigation.
Read More: