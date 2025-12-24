Nalanda Farmer Grows Antioxidant Rich Neelkanth Potatoes
This potato, which has purple skin, fetches double the returns on its input cost.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST
Nalanda: A farmer in Bihar has started cultivating the Kufri Neelkanth variety of potato that has a purple skin and is said to be fit for consumption in limited quantity even for diabetics given its high antioxidant content.
Surendra Ram cultivates Neelkanth potatoes in the Meghi Panchayat area of Deen Nagar, which is located around 6 km from the Nalanda district headquarters. While he has been cultivating various common varieties of potatoes for quite some time, he began cultivating this variety in 2021 with the help of a fellow farmer.
"One of my fellow farmers had brought Kufri Neelkanth seeds from Himachal Pradesh, but he did not understand the cultivation technique and decided to sell the seeds. I took the risk and cultivated it with the help of scientists from the Horticulture College and social media. The cultivation was successful. Farmers from as far as Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand buy potatoes from me," he disclosed.
Surendra says that cultivating this crop is proving to be a gold mine for him. The cost of cultivation for one acre of land, including seeds and fertilizer, is approximately Rs 4,500, and the yield is around three to four quintals. The yield sells for around Rs 10,000, translating into a profit which is at least double the cost.
According to Surendra Ram, the crop is cultivated between September and November when the minimum temperature is around 10 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is around 35 degrees Celsius.
"This potato is also tolerant to blight disease. Neelkanth potato is ready to be used as a vegetable in 80 days and for seeds in 105 days," he said.
Surendra says that chemical fertilizers are not used in the cultivation of this potato. Instead of urea and DAP, indigenous cow dung, cow urine, insecticides made from neem, dhatura and akvan leaves, along with Jeevamrit are used.
Agriculture Scientist Kumari Vibha Rani pointed out that potatoes grown with chemical fertilizers start rotting in a couple of months, but Neelkanth potatoes that are grown with a natural method do not spoil quickly.
"It has a very long shelf life. Even if a potato gets spoiled, instead of rotting, it shrinks and dries up. It does not infect other potatoes," she added.
Neelkanth potatoes are blue or light purple in colour. When cut, the inner flesh is yellow. High in antioxidants, these potatoes are beneficial for many serious diseases.
This potato was developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) in Shimla. It has a unique taste. While normal potatoes are usually sweet, this one is not.
Scientists Kumari Vibha Rani and Shashank Shekhar Solanki said that the Neelkanth potato is a powerhouse of antioxidants that contains anthocyanin pigments, which give it its purple colour.
"This purple element helps in removing toxins from the body and increasing immunity. Though this potato is not 100 per cent sugar-free, it has much less carbohydrates and starch than normal potatoes. Therefore, diabetic patients can eat it in limited quantities," said Kumari Vibha Rani.
Solanki pointed out that the antioxidants present in this potato help prevent deadly diseases like cancer.
"This potato is to be eaten in a different way. It should be without peeling as its important elements are found in and under the peel. It has medicinal properties which are beneficial for many serious diseases," Solanki pointed out.
Due to a lack of awareness, the reach of this potato in the general market is still limited. But the initiative of farmers like Surendra Ram and agricultural scientists has proved that by adopting the right technology, this Neelkanth potato can also be grown in the sandy soil of Bihar, bringing both health and prosperity.
Read More