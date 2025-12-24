ETV Bharat / state

Nalanda Farmer Grows Antioxidant Rich Neelkanth Potatoes

Nalanda: A farmer in Bihar has started cultivating the Kufri Neelkanth variety of potato that has a purple skin and is said to be fit for consumption in limited quantity even for diabetics given its high antioxidant content.

Surendra Ram cultivates Neelkanth potatoes in the Meghi Panchayat area of Deen Nagar, which is located around 6 km from the Nalanda district headquarters. While he has been cultivating various common varieties of potatoes for quite some time, he began cultivating this variety in 2021 with the help of a fellow farmer.

"One of my fellow farmers had brought Kufri Neelkanth seeds from Himachal Pradesh, but he did not understand the cultivation technique and decided to sell the seeds. I took the risk and cultivated it with the help of scientists from the Horticulture College and social media. The cultivation was successful. Farmers from as far as Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand buy potatoes from me," he disclosed.

Surendra says that cultivating this crop is proving to be a gold mine for him. The cost of cultivation for one acre of land, including seeds and fertilizer, is approximately Rs 4,500, and the yield is around three to four quintals. The yield sells for around Rs 10,000, translating into a profit which is at least double the cost.

According to Surendra Ram, the crop is cultivated between September and November when the minimum temperature is around 10 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is around 35 degrees Celsius.

"This potato is also tolerant to blight disease. Neelkanth potato is ready to be used as a vegetable in 80 days and for seeds in 105 days," he said.

A snack being made from Neelkanth Potatoes (ETV Bharat)

Surendra says that chemical fertilizers are not used in the cultivation of this potato. Instead of urea and DAP, indigenous cow dung, cow urine, insecticides made from neem, dhatura and akvan leaves, along with Jeevamrit are used.