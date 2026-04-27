Nainital Police Investigate Suspected Suicide Of Local Advocate Whose Body Was Found Inside A Car
A pistol was found clutched in one of the deceased’s hands and a suicide note were primary evidence of suicide.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Nainital: The blood stained body of a lawyer was found inside his car at the Nainital District court parking area today, sending shock waves through the court complex. It was suspected to be a case of suicide by the police.
The advocate was affiliated with the Nainital District Court and identified as Puran Singh Bhakuni. Panic gripped the area. Some lawyers while passing through the District Bar parking area spotted the blood-stained body inside a car.
The discovery of the lawyer's body inside the vehicle caused chaos and some lawyers and other staff members assembled at the spot and informed the police immediately.
Upon arriving at the spot, the police discovered the blood-stained body of a lawyer lying inside the car. A pistol was found clutched in one of the deceased’s hands. Based on this evidence, it is suspected that the lawyer committed suicide.
The body of the lawyer identified as Puran Singh Bhakuni was sent for post-mortem and other mandatory procedures. An investigation is currently underway to determine the reasons behind Puran Singh Bhakuni's decision to take his own life.
A suicide note was also recovered from the car's bonnet. Given the presence of a pistol in his hand and a suicide note on the bonnet, the police have preliminarily classified the incident as a suicide.
According to reports, on Monday, all advocates within the Collectorate and District Court complex were engaged in their daily professional duties, just as on any other day. Around 11:30 AM, advocates passing through the parking area discovered Puran Singh Bhakuni—a resident of Long View Compound—lying covered in blood inside a vehicle. Meanwhile, the note recovered by the police from the vehicle's bonnet had mentioned about suffering from an illness. Currently, the police are engaged in investigating the matter.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.