ETV Bharat / state

Nainital Police Investigate Suspected Suicide Of Local Advocate Whose Body Was Found Inside A Car

Nainital: The blood stained body of a lawyer was found inside his car at the Nainital District court parking area today, sending shock waves through the court complex. It was suspected to be a case of suicide by the police.

The advocate was affiliated with the Nainital District Court and identified as Puran Singh Bhakuni. Panic gripped the area. Some lawyers while passing through the District Bar parking area spotted the blood-stained body inside a car.

The discovery of the lawyer's body inside the vehicle caused chaos and some lawyers and other staff members assembled at the spot and informed the police immediately.

Upon arriving at the spot, the police discovered the blood-stained body of a lawyer lying inside the car. A pistol was found clutched in one of the deceased’s hands. Based on this evidence, it is suspected that the lawyer committed suicide.

The body of the lawyer identified as Puran Singh Bhakuni was sent for post-mortem and other mandatory procedures. An investigation is currently underway to determine the reasons behind Puran Singh Bhakuni's decision to take his own life.