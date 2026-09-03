ETV Bharat / state

Nainital Police Arrest A Fake Army Major Who Posed To Get More Followers On Social Media

Haldwani: Nainital Police has arrested a youth and busted his claims on social media of posing as a Major of the Indian Army or Para Special Forces.

Acting on a tip-off from the Military Intelligence, the Special Operations Group (SOG) detained a youth named Rohit Singh Mehta. It is alleged that he had created pictures of army uniforms and fake army IDs, which he would upload regularly on social media using graphics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). After which, the Nainital Police took action.

The youth claimed he was forced to break the law in the pursuit of increasing likes, comments and views on social media.

What is the case

Military Intelligence officials tipped off the Nainital Police SOG team on September 1 that a youth named Rohit Singh Mehta was posting photos and fake identity cards on social media. They also issued an alert of him posing as Major Batakar of the Indian Army's Para Special Forces and had uploaded his photographs in a fake army uniform. After thorough investigations, the SOG were informed that no person by that name exists in the Indian Army records and asked for his immediate arrest.