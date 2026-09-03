Nainital Police Arrest A Fake Army Major Who Posed To Get More Followers On Social Media
Police have arrested a youth for misusing an army uniform and calling himself a major.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Haldwani: Nainital Police has arrested a youth and busted his claims on social media of posing as a Major of the Indian Army or Para Special Forces.
Acting on a tip-off from the Military Intelligence, the Special Operations Group (SOG) detained a youth named Rohit Singh Mehta. It is alleged that he had created pictures of army uniforms and fake army IDs, which he would upload regularly on social media using graphics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). After which, the Nainital Police took action.
The youth claimed he was forced to break the law in the pursuit of increasing likes, comments and views on social media.
What is the case
Military Intelligence officials tipped off the Nainital Police SOG team on September 1 that a youth named Rohit Singh Mehta was posting photos and fake identity cards on social media. They also issued an alert of him posing as Major Batakar of the Indian Army's Para Special Forces and had uploaded his photographs in a fake army uniform. After thorough investigations, the SOG were informed that no person by that name exists in the Indian Army records and asked for his immediate arrest.
Considering the sensitive nature of the case, the SSP of Nainital directed SOG in-charge Mohan Singh Saun and his team to take immediate action. The police first tracked the cellphone number, and based on the location of the accused, the police initiated a search operation for this youth. Based on the location, the police learned that Rohit Singh Mehta works in Haldwani's Birla Opus Paint warehouse.
A team was sent to pick him up. He was immediately taken into custody and was interrogated for a long duration. The accused youth told the police that he obtained pictures of Indian Army officers in uniform from the internet and social media and created morphed pictures with the help of AI.
Wanted more followers on social media
The young man stated, "My aim was to increase his followers on social media and to impress young women."
The SOG has recovered two smart mobile phones, his Aadhaar and PAN cards, many photos and videos of army officers in uniform and a fake army identity card from Mehta. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).