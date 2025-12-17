Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Life Imprisonment Of Rajesh Gulati, Convicted For Wife's Murder
Gulati, who had killed his wife and tried to dispose of the body by cutting it into pieces, had challenged the order in High Court.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 8:13 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday upheld the life imprisonment of software engineer Rajesh Gulati, convicted for the brutal murder of his wife, Anupama Gulati.
A division bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Alok Mahera upheld the lower court's order, confirming Gulati's life sentence.
Rajesh had a love marriage with Anupama in 1999. After the marriage, the couple moved to the United States. Six years later, the couple returned from the USA and started living in a rented house at Prakash Nagar area of Dehradun. They frequently argued over trivial matters.
Police investigation revealed that on the night of October 17, 2010, the couple had another argument during which Rajesh slapped Anupama, causing her head to hit the wall. As Anupama fell unconscious. Rajesh panicked and killed her.
To dispose of the body, the next day Rajesh bought an electric saw and a deep freezer. He then cut Anupama's body into 72 pieces, packed them in polythene bags, and stored them in the deep freezer. To destroy evidence, Rajesh would daily dispose of the polythene bags containing the body parts on the outskirts of Dehradun.
The crime came to light when Anupama's brother, Sujan Kumar, visited Dehradun on December 12, 2010. When Sujan asked Rajesh about his sister, he gave evasive answers.
Sujan then filed a missing person report at the Dehradun Cantonment police station. Based on the complaint, the police reached Rajesh's house and during search, found Anupama's body parts in the deep freezer.
Rajesh was arrested and following a trial, a Dehradun court sentenced him to life imprisonment on September 1, 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh on Rajesh and ordered that Rs 70,000 be deposited in the government treasury and the remaining in a bank account for his children. Rajesh challenged this order in the High Court in 2017 but received a setback.
