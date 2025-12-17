ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Life Imprisonment Of Rajesh Gulati, Convicted For Wife's Murder

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday upheld the life imprisonment of software engineer Rajesh Gulati, convicted for the brutal murder of his wife, Anupama Gulati.

A division bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Alok Mahera upheld the lower court's order, confirming Gulati's life sentence.

Rajesh had a love marriage with Anupama in 1999. After the marriage, the couple moved to the United States. Six years later, the couple returned from the USA and started living in a rented house at Prakash Nagar area of ​​Dehradun. They frequently argued over trivial matters.

Police investigation revealed that on the night of October 17, 2010, the couple had another argument during which Rajesh slapped Anupama, causing her head to hit the wall. As Anupama fell unconscious. Rajesh panicked and killed her.