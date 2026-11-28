ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand High Court Sets Aside Conviction Of Man In Rape Case, Says Prosecution Failed To Establish Charges

Uttarakhand High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court set aside the conviction of a man in a 2021 case involving the alleged rape of a mentally-challenged woman at Tanakpur in Champawat district. The court said the prosecution failed to establish the charges against him.

The Champawat Sessions Judge, on February 4, 2025 had convicted the man under section 376(2)(l) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,00,000. The High Court, in its judgment, questioned the trial court's procedure and assessment of evidence and set aside the sentence. The case was heard by a division bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Siddhartha Shah.

The incident dates back to August 2021, when a video of a man committing unnatural acts on a mentally challenged woman under a tin shed at the Tanakpur Roadways bus station premises went viral on social media. On the instructions of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Purnagiri (Tanakpur), police registered a case at the Tanakpur police station on August 26, 2021, and arrested the accused. During investigation, the victim's statement could not be recorded due to her mental condition. However, based on the statements of witnesses and the viral video, the Sessions Court convicted and sentenced the accused.