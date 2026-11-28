Uttarakhand High Court Sets Aside Conviction Of Man In Rape Case, Says Prosecution Failed To Establish Charges
The high court, said Champawat Sessions Judge, convicted the man by watching a viral video in his chambers which it said was against natural justice.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court set aside the conviction of a man in a 2021 case involving the alleged rape of a mentally-challenged woman at Tanakpur in Champawat district. The court said the prosecution failed to establish the charges against him.
The Champawat Sessions Judge, on February 4, 2025 had convicted the man under section 376(2)(l) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,00,000. The High Court, in its judgment, questioned the trial court's procedure and assessment of evidence and set aside the sentence. The case was heard by a division bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Siddhartha Shah.
The incident dates back to August 2021, when a video of a man committing unnatural acts on a mentally challenged woman under a tin shed at the Tanakpur Roadways bus station premises went viral on social media. On the instructions of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Purnagiri (Tanakpur), police registered a case at the Tanakpur police station on August 26, 2021, and arrested the accused.
During investigation, the victim's statement could not be recorded due to her mental condition. However, based on the statements of witnesses and the viral video, the Sessions Court convicted and sentenced the accused.
Hearing the appeal, the High Court found that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused. The court clarified in its order that neither the FSL and medical reports linking the accused to the crime, nor the identification made by witnesses directly in court a year later, were credible, as the face of the person in the video was unclear and no identification parade was conducted during the investigation.
Furthermore, the High Court stated that the Sessions Judge's decision to identify the accused by watching the viral video in his chambers, instead of playing it in open court, and using it as the basis for his conviction, was against the principles of natural justice and law.
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