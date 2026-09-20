Naik Family Keeps Ganesh Utsav Celebrations Alive In Karachi
The event sees active participation from the Muslim residents of the city
Published : September 20, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A family with Marathi roots has kept alive the pre-independence tradition of organizing Ganesh Utsav in Karachi in present day Pakistan. The event sees active participation from the Muslim residents of the city. The Naik family continues to reside in Karachi and preserve its culture and tradition.
The family members come together to craft the idols of Lord Ganesh at home and worship it with devotion. Notably, the Muslim neighbours in the area lend a helping hand when the idol is being taken out of the house. They enthusiastically participate to witness the traditions and fervour associated with the Ganesh Utsav.
Vishal Rajput, a resident of Karachi, shared that during the immersion procession, the atmosphere resonates with the sounds of dhol-tasha (traditional drums and cymbals) and chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, mirroring the celebrations in Maharashtra.
The Naik family has its roots in the Konkan region and has been residing in Karachi since before India's independence. Krishnaji Naik was the first to initiate the festival, a tradition subsequently carried forward by Rajesh Krishna Naik and Mukesh Naik. The festival brings an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm to the family. Remarkably, the idol of Lord Ganesh is not purchased from the market. Instead, all the family members collaborate to craft it themselves.
“Initially, there was no specific plan related to the idol's size. However, as the crafting progressed, the idol reached a height of approximately five feet,” said a family member, Vinod Daulatram. He mentioned that efforts are being made to increase the participation of children in the Ganesh Utsav celebrations to preserve the culture and traditions and to pass on these values to the next generation. The children derive immense joy from crafting the idols.
There are around 150 Marathi families residing in Karachi. Consequently, Ganesh Utsav is considered a unique and special celebration there. The tradition involves installing the Ganpati idol for a period of one and a half days. Ritualistic worship and the Aarti are performed with great fervour. Alongside this, various cultural programs and religious tableaux are presented. The event is celebrated with great enthusiasm at the ancient Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple in Karachi.
An idol resembling Pune's famous Dagdusheth Ganpati has been installed in the ancient temple there. Local Muslim community members also assist with the maintenance and upkeep of this idol,
Vishal Rajput stated that there are no hindrances to celebrating Ganesh Utsav in Karachi. In some places, platforms are erected on the streets to install the Ganpati idol.
The famous and historic ‘Fida Ali’ sweet shop in Karachi offers a special gift to the Hindu community on the occasion in the shape of a discount on purchases of modaks and other sweets from this shop. Additionally, a coin featuring images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi is given as a gift. Vishal Rajput stated that the shop offers special gifts for every Hindu festival.
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