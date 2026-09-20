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Naik Family Keeps Ganesh Utsav Celebrations Alive In Karachi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A family with Marathi roots has kept alive the pre-independence tradition of organizing Ganesh Utsav in Karachi in present day Pakistan. The event sees active participation from the Muslim residents of the city. The Naik family continues to reside in Karachi and preserve its culture and tradition.

The family members come together to craft the idols of Lord Ganesh at home and worship it with devotion. Notably, the Muslim neighbours in the area lend a helping hand when the idol is being taken out of the house. They enthusiastically participate to witness the traditions and fervour associated with the Ganesh Utsav.

Vishal Rajput, a resident of Karachi, shared that during the immersion procession, the atmosphere resonates with the sounds of dhol-tasha (traditional drums and cymbals) and chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, mirroring the celebrations in Maharashtra.

The Naik family has its roots in the Konkan region and has been residing in Karachi since before India's independence. Krishnaji Naik was the first to initiate the festival, a tradition subsequently carried forward by Rajesh Krishna Naik and Mukesh Naik. The festival brings an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm to the family. Remarkably, the idol of Lord Ganesh is not purchased from the market. Instead, all the family members collaborate to craft it themselves.

Ganesh Puja in Karachi (ETV Bharat)

“Initially, there was no specific plan related to the idol's size. However, as the crafting progressed, the idol reached a height of approximately five feet,” said a family member, Vinod Daulatram. He mentioned that efforts are being made to increase the participation of children in the Ganesh Utsav celebrations to preserve the culture and traditions and to pass on these values ​​to the next generation. The children derive immense joy from crafting the idols.