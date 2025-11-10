ETV Bharat / state

Nagrota Bypoll: Cakewalk For BJP's Devyani Rana Or A Major Upset?

Polling officials carry EVMs and other voting materials as they proceed towards their polling booths ahead of the Nagrota Assembly bypolls, in Jammu ( IANS )

The ruling National Conference has fielded Shamim Begum opposite BJP's Devyani Rana, daughter of sitting MLA Devender Singh Rana, who died in October last year. The death of Rana, who had switched to the BJP from the NC, necessitated the bypoll on the seat.

Jammu: As campaigning ended for the high-stakes by-poll in Nagrota Assembly constituency of Jammu and Kashmir scheduled on Tuesday, November 11, the stage is set for a multi-pronged contest.

Besides Devyani and Begum, eight other candidates including J&K National Panthers Party leader Harsh Dev Singh, Apni Party candidate Bodh Raj Bhagat and BJP rebel Anil Sharma are also in the fray. Around 98000 electors are registered to cast their vote in the bypoll, being held along with Budgam bypoll. The Budgam bypoll was necessitated after Omar Abdullah, who winning candidate from the seat in the 2024 election, also won from Ganderbal and retained the latter.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari and party candidate Bodh Raj Bhagat during a public meeting ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Malpur Dhummi Nagrota in Jammu (IANS)

The ruling National Conference (NC) is banking on the local leadership as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the vice president of NC, held only one symbolic rally in Nagrota on November 5 and had to cut short his speech midway due to malfunctioning of public address system. Apart from that rally, the NC did not held any major roadshow for its candidate, many believe, indicates the ruling party's ceding of ground.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) deployed senior leaders as star campaigners for Devyani Rana. The BJP UT president Sat Sharma, party's national general secretary and incharge J&K affairs Tarun Chugh, Members of Legislative Assembly and other leaders held roadshows to seek votes for Rana. Sat Sharma was even seen in bringing the disgruntled leader Nand Kishore Sharma into the campaigning mode and convinced him to support Devyani.

BJP candidate Devyani Rana on her way to file nomination papers for the Nagrota Assembly by-election, in Jammu (IANS)

Besides the NC, the Congress, which boasts of a strong support base in Jammu, and the PDP, too, have avoided fielding candidates on the Nagrota seat, giving a breather to the BJP.