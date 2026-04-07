ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Teen Becomes First Visually-Impaired Swimmer To Cross Palk Strait, Creates History

Nagpur: They say determination is the quiet force that turns obstacles into milestones and makes the impossible achievable. Seventeen-year-old Ishwari Pandey, a visually impaired athlete from Nagpur, has charted her name in history by successfully swimming across the Palk Strait. She has become the first visually-impaired swimmer in the world to achieve such a feat.

Born visually impaired, Ishwari began her swim from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka and completed the 38-kilometre journey to Dhanushkodi in India in 11 hours and 15 minutes. She entered the waters near Urmalai Point around 4:00 AM on April 6 and reached Arichalmunai at Dhanushkodi at 3:15 PM.

She battled powerful ocean currents, shifting tides, heavy rain, and strong winds to complete this expedition. She also navigated dangerous marine life, including jellyfish and sharks, which makes this achievement even more remarkable.