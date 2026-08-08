ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Rape Case: Police Seize Weapons, Laptop From Accused's Thane Home

Nagpur: Nagpur police probing the alleged torture and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl have seized sharp weapons, a laptop, and a large cache of contraceptives from the accused's residence in Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, 19-year-old Nirmay Madhav Pakhare, currently hospitalised under judicial custody, allegedly held the minor girl captive and tied her up for over 30 hours, sexually assaulted and inflicted nearly 20 knife injuries before police rescued her from a rented room in the Dinghori area.

A team from the Hudkeshwar police station raided Pakhare's house in Thane on Friday, seizing eight knives, choppers and other sharp weapons, a laptop and large quantities of contraceptives, the official said. The seized materials will be sent for forensic analysis, he said.

The accused’s parents are separated, and he was living with his elder brother and mother, who is undergoing psychiatric treatment, police said. Meanwhile, Pakhare is currently admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). His condition is reported to be stable.