ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Police Probe Death Of Suspected Robber After Mob Detains Him

Nagpur: Police are investigating the death of a suspected robber who was detained by local residents after allegedly attempting to rob a woman at her home in Nagpur's Beltarodi area. Police have denied reports that the man died as a result of a mob assault, saying his health deteriorated suddenly after he was brought to the police station.

The deceased has been identified as Sumedh Rajendra Gajbhiye. His alleged accomplice, Deepak Patil, escaped while being pursued and detained by residents.

According to police, Gajbhiye and Patil allegedly entered the home of Usha Dharmik in Prithvirajnagar posing as food delivery workers. They were reportedly wearing T-shirts associated with a food delivery company and allegedly called the woman outside on the pretext of delivering a parcel.

Police said Gajbhiye allegedly held a knife to Dharmik's neck and demanded her jewellery. Her daughter-in-law was also inside the house at the time.

The woman reportedly shut the door after going inside on the pretext of attending to a child and informed her husband about the incident. He subsequently alerted people in the area and rushed home.

As news of the incident spread, local residents began searching for the two suspects. Both were reportedly caught by residents, who allegedly began assaulting them instead of handing them over to the police. Patil managed to escape amid the commotion, while Gajbhiye was surrounded by residents.