Nagpur Police Probe Death Of Suspected Robber After Mob Detains Him
Police said Gajbhiye allegedly held a knife to Dharmik's neck and demanded her jewellery. Her daughter-in-law was also inside the house at the time.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 12:17 AM IST
Nagpur: Police are investigating the death of a suspected robber who was detained by local residents after allegedly attempting to rob a woman at her home in Nagpur's Beltarodi area. Police have denied reports that the man died as a result of a mob assault, saying his health deteriorated suddenly after he was brought to the police station.
The deceased has been identified as Sumedh Rajendra Gajbhiye. His alleged accomplice, Deepak Patil, escaped while being pursued and detained by residents.
According to police, Gajbhiye and Patil allegedly entered the home of Usha Dharmik in Prithvirajnagar posing as food delivery workers. They were reportedly wearing T-shirts associated with a food delivery company and allegedly called the woman outside on the pretext of delivering a parcel.
Police said Gajbhiye allegedly held a knife to Dharmik's neck and demanded her jewellery. Her daughter-in-law was also inside the house at the time.
The woman reportedly shut the door after going inside on the pretext of attending to a child and informed her husband about the incident. He subsequently alerted people in the area and rushed home.
As news of the incident spread, local residents began searching for the two suspects. Both were reportedly caught by residents, who allegedly began assaulting them instead of handing them over to the police. Patil managed to escape amid the commotion, while Gajbhiye was surrounded by residents.
Police said their beat marshals reached the scene after being alerted. Additional personnel and a larger police vehicle were called in as tensions grew in the area.
Police said Gajbhiye was taken into custody and initially brought to the Beltarodi police station because no visible injury marks were found on his body at the time.
His health reportedly deteriorated suddenly at the police station and he became unconscious. Police then took him to the Medical Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmita Rao said there were no visible injuries on Gajbhiye's body when he was taken into police custody. Police also said CCTV footage from the location did not show any evidence of him being assaulted.
The police have denied allegations that the suspect was seriously injured during the mob assault or that there was a deliberate delay in taking him to hospital.
Police have detained three local residents for questioning as part of the investigation. Police said Gajbhiye had previously been booked in theft-related cases. The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination.
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