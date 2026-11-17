ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Police Bust Interstate Extortion Racket Targeting Sarpanches; Four Women Held From MP

Nagpur: Nagpur Rural police have busted an interstate extortion racket, arresting four women from Bhopal for allegedly posing as newspaper representatives and demanding advertisement money from sarpanches and gram sevaks by threatening to publish defamatory reports, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The accused had allegedly compiled 618 registers of contact details sourced from the Mahapanchayat portal to target village representatives across eight states from three illegal call centres in Bhopal, Superintendent of Police Dr Harsh A Poddar told reporters.

The racket came to light after women sarpanches raised the issue during a public representatives' meeting attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Lohari Sawanga in August, following which he directed police to register a case and take strict action, Poddar said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Meena Suresh Singh Suryavanshi (47), sarpanch of Group Gram Panchayat Godhani Gaimukh, a case was registered at the Narkhed police station under sections 308(3) (extortion), 318(2) (cheating), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant alleged that between August 11 and November 6, a woman claiming to represent 'Dainik Shreshtha News' contacted several sarpanches, including Meena Saryavanshi, Prabha Omprakash Gotamare of Junona Fuke, former sarpanch Mangala Korde of Deoli, Lata Bagde of Bhishnoor, Gautam Shende of Maywadi Yeil and Nasir Sheikh of Kharashi.

The caller demanded Rs 3,000 from Meena Suryavanshi for an Independence Day greeting advertisement, and sent a QR code for online payment, threatening to publish defamatory content when she refused.

The accused also allegedly collected Rs 500 online from Gotamare on September 6, police said.

During the investigation, the local crime branch analysed technical evidence with the help of the Cyber Police Station and traced the accused to Bhopal, where three illegal call centres were found at Harshvardhan Nagar, Nishatpura and MP Nagar localities of the city.