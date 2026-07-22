'Black Day Of My Life': Nagpur Man Goes Viral After 'Maaro Sir Maaro' Cry During Delhi CJP Protest
Bharat Kamlakar Banait travelled to Delhi to participate in CJP's Sansad Chalo Protest along with his two hundred friends.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Nagpur: A video of a 27-year-old man went viral on social media during the police action at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) July 20 protest, with the footage showing him defiantly shouting "Maaro Sir Maaro" (Beat Me Sir) to Delhi Police.
The young man, identified as Bharat Kamlakar Banait, is a native of Maharashtra's Nagpur. Bharat travelled to Delhi to participate in CJP's Sansad Chalo Protest along with his two hundred friends.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bharat stated that he would not return until the issue is resolved and an answer is found. He further said that he managed to hide the brutal beating by lying to them, as his father suffers from a heart condition, until the video of him being beaten by police went viral.
The viral video that garnered attention on social media showed Bharat standing his ground alone, enduring the police blows without wavering when other student protesters began scattering in panic due to the police's brutal assault.
He was seen repeatedly saying "Maaro Sir Maaro" while facing a Delhi police lathi charge during the Jantar Mantar protest. Describing July 20 as the "Black Day" of his life, Bharat told ETV Bharat that the scene would remain a lifelong reminder of the struggle.
The incident deeply affected his family members. Bharat's father, Kamlakar Banait and mother, Vanita Banait, condemned the use of force by police and extended their support to his son.
While speaking to ETV Bharat, Bharat's parents expressed the view that beating students in such a manner, while they were protesting peacefully, was completely wrong. They also expressed their wish for Bharat to continue remaining active in the protest.
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