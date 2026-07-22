ETV Bharat / state

'Black Day Of My Life': Nagpur Man Goes Viral After 'Maaro Sir Maaro' Cry During Delhi CJP Protest

Nagpur: A video of a 27-year-old man went viral on social media during the police action at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) July 20 protest, with the footage showing him defiantly shouting "Maaro Sir Maaro" (Beat Me Sir) to Delhi Police.

The young man, identified as Bharat Kamlakar Banait, is a native of Maharashtra's Nagpur. Bharat travelled to Delhi to participate in CJP's Sansad Chalo Protest along with his two hundred friends.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bharat stated that he would not return until the issue is resolved and an answer is found. He further said that he managed to hide the brutal beating by lying to them, as his father suffers from a heart condition, until the video of him being beaten by police went viral.

The viral video that garnered attention on social media showed Bharat standing his ground alone, enduring the police blows without wavering when other student protesters began scattering in panic due to the police's brutal assault.